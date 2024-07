Employees of State Grid Yinchuan Power Supply Co in Yinchuan city, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, conduct inspections of photovoltaic (PV) modules in a proactive effort to serve PV enterprises and assist in goji berry harvesting on June 21, 2024. Yinchuan is integrating its land resources by constructing a 30,000-acre photovoltaic power station above goji berry trees. Photo: VCG