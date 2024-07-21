Spontaneous exploration fuels summer tourism boom

Tourists enjoy themselves in Nanjing. Photo: VCG

Challenges of reservation

Tourists enjoy themselves in Beijing. Photo: VCG



Easier visits Easier visits

Tourists enjoy themselves in Hangzhou. Photo: VCG

Queues remain Queues remain

Recently China's major tourist cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou and Hangzhou have announced the cancellation of reservation requirements for most tourist sites, excluding certain key attractions and museums.The move quickly fueled a domestic tourist boom as the summer vacation period begins, with the tourism sector experiencing a significant surge in visitor numbers.The capital Beijing announced on June 20 that the city's attractions, excluding the top echelon of des-tinations such as the Forbidden City and the National Museum of China, will no longer require reserva-tions.Shanghai has also announced earlier that aside from a few popular sites that still need real-name res-ervations or tickets, over 3,000 cultural and tourism venues citywide have waived existing reservation requirements for entry.Following suit, cities such as Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Changsha, and Guangzhou have all lifted reservation requirements for most A-level tourist sites.While many venues have dropped the reservation system, those maintaining it are also striving to streamline the process. With the removal of reservation mandates, the challenge is now ensuring that these spontaneous visitors have a memorable experience.As an innovative practice in managing cultural and tourism sites, the reservation system has played a positive role in improving service quality and ensuring the well managed development of the tourism industry.However, with the continuous rise in domestic travel enthusiasm, some issues have surfaced: ticket shortages at popular sites, cumbersome reservation procedures, and the emergence of scalpers reselling hard-to-get tickets.In response, systems across the country have been continually refined. In July 2023, the National Cul-tural Heritage Administration issued a notice calling for museums to optimize their ticket reservation systems.The Ministry of Culture and Tourism also released a notice addressing difficulties in making reserva-tions at popular sites, emphasizing the need for flexible management that balances principles with adaptability to meet the diverse needs of visitors.Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher from the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administra-tion, said both the formation of a reservation system and its recent lifting reflect the evolving character-istics of tourist groups and the multiple new changes in the cultural and tourism industry."With the development of the times, the capability and demand across the tourism economy has be-come increasingly strong," Sun told the Global Times on Sunday."From the perspective of management models, scenic spots need some information technology methods to cope with these unprecedented challenges. With the rapid growth of mobile internet, they have begun to provide corresponding technologies."He said that lifting the reservation system to some extent aims to promote economic development and social prosperity through the deep integration of culture and tourism, adding that the current manage-ment level of the cultural tourism industry and its reception capacity have been significantly improved at the same time."Information technology has seen substantial upgrades, and management processes have been con-tinuously optimized. Therefore, the comprehensive cancellation of the reservation system by many tour-ist attractions is both reasonable and not an isolated case. I believe many other places will follow," Sun said.Changes in information technology, management capabilities, and tourism models all support the further enhancement of the tourist experience, he added.Following Hangzhou's announcement of the cancellation of reservations, Han Xue, a visitor from East China's Anhui Province, and her friends were able to seamlessly visit attractions including the Leifeng Pagoda and Xixi Wetland in the capital of East China's Zhejiang Province."I no longer need to book in advance or scan our ID cards at the site, which makes my travel plans much more flexible and enjoyable," she told the Global Times.The trend has also been welcomed by international tourists. According to Trip.com, domestic in-bound tourism orders surged by over 1.6 times in the first half of the year. The cancellation of reservation requirements has undoubtedly added convenience for foreign visitors.Data from various regions show a significant increase in visitor numbers following the policy change. The Qunar Data Research Institute reported a near threefold increase in ticket searches for attractions in Beijing from June 24 to July 5 compared to the previous two weeks.However, there are concerns that lifting reservation requirements might lead to overcrowding, di-minishing the quality of the visitor experience.Local media in Hangzhou reported that queues stretched for nearly 100 meters on the first weekend at the Zhejiang Natural History Museum after the reservation requirement was lifted, leading some visitors to complain about the inability to view exhibits without long waiting times.Experts suggest that while the aim of canceling reservations is to enhance convenience, effective crowd management and personalized services remain crucial, especially during peak travel periods.Sun Mengyang, a professor at Beijing Union University, advocates flexible management and visi-tor-centric services to ensure a better experience for the spontaneous influx of people seeking to access China's famous tourist attractions.Wu Liyun, an associate professor at Beijing International Studies University, warned that high visitor volumes might lead to issues like long lines and the resurgence of scalpers. He said that effective measures are needed to balance the number of tourists with the quality of their experience.Many respondents highlight that achieving a balance between visitor numbers and the quality of each experience is essential. Scholars suggest that popular sites should use traffic alerts and staggered visiting hours to prevent overcrowding.For instance, Beijing's Temple of Heaven adjusts ticket availability based on online sales and visitor demographics, while Shanghai provides real-time updates on visitor numbers at around 140 sites via an app.On July 1, the National Cultural Heritage Administration issued a notice suggesting key and popular sites extend opening hours or offer online exhibitions to maximize visitor satisfaction. Many museums have responded by extending hours or introducing night tours, providing a more diverse cultural expe-rience.The decision to cancel or maintain reservation systems reflects the dynamic needs of the tourism market and visitor expectations.During the summer peak, cities and attractions must consider factors like visitor flow, carrying capac-ity, and overall experience when making these decisions.Industry experts suggest that popular museums and sites adopt a dual approach: retain reservation ser-vices for those who plan their visits while also offering on-site ticketing for spontaneous visitors."The summer tourism boom has ushered in a new era of spontaneous exploration, challenging the traditional reservation system," Sun said."As cities and attractions adapt to this change, a balanced approach that caters to both planned and impromptu visits is key to enhancing the tourist experience while managing crowds effectively."