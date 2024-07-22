CARTOON
In harmony
By
Liu Rui

Liu Rui has been a cartoonist for Global Times since 2003. She is interested in political cartoons and illustrations.

Liu Rui
Published: Jul 22, 2024 09:03 PM
Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



 
