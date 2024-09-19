Silk Road cultural expo to be held in Dunhuang

The Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, Gansu Province Photo: Courtesy of the Dunhuang Academy

Featuring multiple activities including forums, cultural exhibitions and artistic performances to showcase China's rich cultural heritage and promoting dialogue on global cultural cooperation, the seventh Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo is set to take place in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu Province, on Saturday.Taking the theme "practicing the Global Civilization Initiative, deepening cultural exchanges and mutual learning," the forums will cover diverse topics, such as new directions in Dunhuang Studies, the literary expressions of Dunhuang culture and innovative practices in the protection of intangible cultural heritage.Other areas of focus include the development and modern dissemination of Dunhuang dance, international youth dialogue on mutual cultural appreciation, and discussions on China's collaboration with Central and South Asia under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The forums will also explore the continued development and preservation of Chinese national cultural identity, according to the organizers.A total of over 300 domestic and international experts, scholars, and representatives are ­expected to attend the event.First held in 2016, the expo is considered a key player in promoting cultural exchanges and economic cooperation and trade among countries and regions along the Belt and Road.Dunhuang, a tourist city that is known for the ancient Mogao Caves, attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors every year.In the year 2024, Dunhuang's four major artistic performances have continued to be immensely popular, especially during the peak tourism season. High-profile immersive shows Encore Dunhuang and Ancient Sound of Dunhuang have added extra shows to meet the increasing demand of tourists.According to local media, the four major performances in Dunhuang have staged a total of 1,225 shows, attracting 582,100 visitors and generating a revenue of 143 million yuan ($20.23 million) as of the end of July.Digital technology is driving the diverse development of cultural performances.The "Digital Dunhuang" project stands as an exemplary initiative by Gansu in the protection and preservation of cultural heritage.Using advanced digital scanning, modeling, and virtual reality technology, it preserves the caves, murals, and sculptures in the Mogao Caves in a digital format, ensuring the permanent transmission of these invaluable cultural artifacts.This summer, an immersive exhibition launched by the Dunhuang Academy is among the most popular experience project by the visitors. Another notable digital experience is the project Wonders of Dunhuang: Treasures and Sands, which recreates the ancient city of Shazhou from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) by applying cutting-edge, large-scale, and multi-user VR technology."Driven by the Expo, local cultural enterprises are making use of digital technology to enhance visitors' understanding of Dunhuang culture without damaging the heritage itself. This has elevated the quality of tourism and visitor experience," a local cultural official surnamed Zhao told the Global Times."The use of digital technology has facilitated the global dissemination of Chinese culture through the internet, attracting wider attention and expanding the market for Gansu's cultural tourism industry."