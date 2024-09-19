CIIE's first import cleared, signaling accelerated push in expo preparations

Staffers from the Shanghai branch of the General Administration of Customs check a Japanese-made electric concept three-wheeler for customs clearance. The three-wheeler is set to make its China debut at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will kick off on November 5, 2024 in Shanghai. Photo: General Administration of Customs

The first overseas exhibit for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) - a Japanese-made electric concept three-wheeler - has cleared customs in Shanghai according to China's customs authorities, signaling the accelerated push in the preparations for the six-day expo, which will kick off on November 5.The three-wheeler produced by Japanese mobility manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co is set to make its China debut at the event, according to China News Service (CNS).Participating countries and international organizations have moved into the stages of exhibit preparation and pavilion design, CNS reported.The automotive section of the 7th CIIE will feature 15 major vehicle brands, with a strong focus on sustainability and the future of mobility. Notably, 90 percent of the vehicles on display will be new-energy models, per media reports.The General Administration of Customs has rolled out 18 facilitation measures to support the 7th CIIE, further upgrading the event's exhibition system.More than 70 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation, surpassing the number from the 6th CIIE. Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, Madagascar and the UN International Children's Emergency Fund are among the newcomers to the national pavilion.This year's national pavilion will highlight the outcomes of these participants' bilateral cooperation with China, with exhibitions themed around the anniversaries of diplomatic ties, cultural and tourism exchanges, and people-to-people connections.For instance, the France Pavilion will feature a theme on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, featuring prominent French companies across multiple industries to showcase the fruitful outcomes of the friendly ties.The Laos Pavilion will center around the China-Laos Railway, demonstrating how Laotian specialty products are being fast-tracked into the Chinese market through the railway, injecting new vitality into regional economic development.Global Times