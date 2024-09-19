Stand Up! The elderly: Aged Chinese comedians stun stage, embracing amusing silver life

Huang Chuyan, whose stage name is Huang Dama, gives a stand-up comedy performance in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province. Photo: Courtesy of Huang Chuyan





"You did not expect it, right? Shan Shan is a lao deng," 64-year-old stand-up comedy performer Shan Shan stuns the audience immediately as he makes his first appearance in the entertainment show Stand-up Comedy and Friends in late August.Age, death, boomerang son... in the five-minute performance, Shan Shan, a retired engineer from the People's Liberation Army Air Force, kept subverting people's traditional perception of not only what stand-up comedians look like, but also the stereotype of Chinese elderly generation who usually avoids discussing, not to mention joking, about death with his sharp wit, ingenious satire, and mature wisdom."64 is a great age for fighting!" Some Chinese netizens commented on Shan Shan's performance.In the latest episode released on Wednesday, Shan Shan once again showed his age advantages in easily joking about death."This round of competition is themed on choice. It is so unfriendly to me. My life is almost done, what choices I can make? Meng po soup without sugar? [meng po soup is a special soup of Goddess of Forgetfulness in the world after death in Chinese mythology that would make people forget all the memories from the past life]."He also shared the audience his love story and took people back to a time of simplicity and purity. "At that time, my wife would wait for my letter every month without complaint. But now, she would call me and ask 'where the hell are you' if I do not reply her message in five minutes." His amusement of taboo subjects and marriage relationships in different times successfully helped him advance to the next round of the competition with 178 out of 200 votes.Shan Shan's appearance has injected an electrifying vitality into China's stand-up comedy TV shows. Off the comedy stage, senior models, live streamers, "road trip auntie"... more and more Chinese elderly people are pursuing a wonderful "silver" life.

A screenshot shows Shan Shan performs in the Stand-up Comedy and Friends entertainment show. Photo: A screenshot from the Tencent video app

Two years ago, before Shan Shan shot to his fame, 58-year-old comic Huang Chuyan, stage name Huang Dama (Auntie Huang in English), became the first elderly stand-up comedian who surprised the public by challenging the stereotypes of Chinese dama, a derogatory term for Chinese middle-aged women who love noisy square dancing, or guangchangwu.Huang has been dubbed the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in China" by the media. Her appearance filled a void on the stand-up comedy stage, which had previously been dominated by younger performers. The appearance of elderly comedians also opened a door for communication and mutual understanding between the elderly and young generations.On the stage of China's popular comedy show Rock & Roast in 2022, Huang captivated the audience with her portrayal of Chinese dama, posing with flowers and wearing silk scarves on trips. This resonated with the traditional image of Chinese middle-aged women held by many. However, after poking fun at this stereotype, she revealed her witty humor and broad vision.Perhaps it was this sharp contrast, or as Huang herself puts it: "A middle-aged auntie doing stand-up is a joke in itself, so the audience encourages me relentlessly," that her performance became viral online, quickly garnering over 50 million views."I perform stand-up comedy because I love it," Shan Shan said in the Wednesday episode. It is also the reason Auntie Huang has always stressed.Huang's journey into stand-up comedy began after her retirement, from which she discovered a newfound freedom. A passion for comedy led her to watch countless online performances and numerous live shows in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province. The low barriers of entry at many clubs inspired her to take the plunge herself.Clicking on "I want to be on stage" on the WeChat account of Changsha's Xiaoma Stand-Up Comedy Club, Huang submitted a story about her basketball playing days as a young girl. This marked the beginning of the unexpected journey.Recalling her first performance, Huang said "I just went for it with a playful attitude."She recalled to the Global Times the moment she realized that she began to connect with the younger audience."As soon as I started saying 'in 1986,' the crowd erupted in laughter. I couldn't understand why! So, I asked them if anyone was born in 1986? No one responded. Then I asked if anyone was even an embryo back then? Still no. That's when it dawned on me that I was giving the audience a history lesson!"Chinese elderly generation, who possesses a wealth of life experiences, have long been absent from the stand-up comedy scene. None of the popular Chinese stand-up comedians today would tell stories about 1986.Huang might not have the same professional experience as other comedians, but she brings a unique perspective to the stage. "Compared with professional stand-up comedians, I lack experience and performance skills," the former corporate manager admitted. "But I have a wealth of life experiences and stories to share."For her, stand-up comedy is an enjoyable addition to her retirement life, but she said she also loves hanging out with young people and learning about current trends from them.The enthusiastic response from the young audience fueled Huang's desire to keep writing and performing. "I can feel that both the industry and the audience are very accepting of elderly people," she expressed. "I hope to surprise those who might not have high expectations for dama on stage."Currently, Huang's family wholeheartedly supports her new passion for stand-up comedy. But initially, she kept it a secret from them and her friends, assuming they wouldn't be interested.Right now, after each performance video is released, Huang's husband would read the comments with her. "We laugh together while reading what people are saying," she beamed.

Wang Deshun takes an aircraft piloting course in Beijing in 2021. Photo: VCG

Zeng Chi, a research fellow at the Research Center for Journalism and Social Development at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times that he was surprised when seeing a senior performer in a stand-up comedy show.The stereotype is that it is difficult for Chinese senior citizens to engage in self-deprecation. But stand-up comedians typically open with unique traits or experiences, showcasing strong self-awareness and a sense of humor about their identities. So, the contrast is very sharp when the senior performers take to the stage, according to Zeng.Their excellent performances quickly make the audience forget their age. "Through their descriptions, we can see the perspectives and potential joys of elderly people," Zeng said.Currently, many young people are discovering that their parents might actually enjoy stand-up comedy too. Everyone could find joy and novelty in life, regardless of age.The most important point is "to be brave enough to express ourselves," Huang said. "Tell the stories of senior citizens, which are different from those of younger generations, and share the unique world we have experienced. It's a fascinating world indeed."China's senior population aged 60 and above reached 280.04 million by the end of 2022, accounting for 19.8 percent of the total population, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.Along with the growing population, the happiness of life in the silver age is attracting wider attention. More and more senior citizens are also stepping out to embrace a more colorful and diverse retired life. Stand-up comedy is just the latest stage.In Beijing, an influential "Chic Grandmas" model team has attracted more than 20 million fans on various online platforms as they manifested "the true freedom of living for themselves.""We have all sacrificed so much as wives and mothers [in our past lives], so in this second half of our existence, it is important to dedicate more time to ourselves, doing things we love, finding pleasure, and making the latter part of our life shine. I hope that with my vitality at 60, I can influence more people around me through my positive mental attitudes toward life," Wu Shuhua, a member of the team, told the Global Times.Another icon, Wang Deshun, who is nearly 90, not only made waves in the international fashion industry, but set a record by becoming the oldest person to undertake flight training in China in 2021.Additionally, road trip auntie Su Min has recently become a global internet sensation for leaving behind an abusive husband to drive across China alone in her late 50s. Overseas media outlets like The New York Times called her a "feminist icon." In March 2021, luxury shopping website Net-a-Porter even featured her in an advertisement for International Women's Day.Recently, a film named Like a Rolling Stone based on Su's experiences debuted in Chinese cinemas. The film focuses on how a Chinese woman managed to navigate life and find her independence after turning 50, showcasing women's power and perseverance. Its box office revenue reached nearly 50 million yuan ($707,184) in five days as of Thursday, and is expected to be another box office triumph in the country.But, the world is also similarly fascinating for those who have not shone on the stage.As a netizen commented, "Unlike grandma Huang, my mother is a rural woman. However, that doesn't stop her from sharing golden nuggets of wisdom. Every time I return to the countryside, during family chats, she always has one trivial story after another to share, with a clear structure and engaging twists, making everyone burst into laughter. I genuinely appreciate her desire to share and her expressive ability. Time has bestowed upon them frost and wrinkles, but they repay it with laughter and conversation. Through the filter of time, a large part of the past appears incredibly beautiful."

Global Times