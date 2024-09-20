US travel agent delegation explores 'China Travel', sees potential for tourism cooperation

A group of US tourism agents visited Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai on September 19, capturing photos along the way as part of their journey across China to gain a firsthand experience of "China Travel" and promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A group of US tourism agents visited Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai on Thursday, capturing photos along the way as part of their journey across China to gain a firsthand experience of "China Travel" and promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.The delegation arrived in China on September 9. Before arriving in Shanghai, they also toured Beijing, Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi province, and the Three Gorges. Their itinerary included exploring accommodation, dining options, scenic attractions, transport facilities, and inbound tourism facilitation measures in China.The purpose of this event is to spur more US tourists to visit China and to consolidate the achievements of the 14th China-US Tourism High-level Dialogue, Xinhua News Agency reported.From savoring delectable local cuisines to marveling at the seamless convenience of digital payments, the agents were eager to share the magic of China with American tourists and explore the potential for expanding US-China tourism market.With interest in travel to China on the rise, overseas agents are proactive to develop innovative travel products that highlight the unique blend of history and modern amenity that China offers."To be able to see things in person, like the Terracotta Warriors, the Great Wall of China, the huge amazing cities, and all the different food types, it's just a lot to explore. I think it would be a shame if my clients didn't get to see the beautiful landscapes and meet the people here," Jennifer Chernay, a US travel advisor who joined the delegation, told the Global Times on Thursday.Gabriel Valeriano, another US tourism agent, shared his experience, highlighting the seamless integration of e-payment systems, particularly through WeChat and Alipay."I used WeChat to scan for local vendors and Alipay for ordering Didi rides to my hotel and various attractions. Overall, it was really efficient to have everything in one app," Valeriano told the Global Times."I can definitely see a lot of young travelers using e-payment as their main method for getting around China. That's something I'm going to try to add to the information sheet about traveling to China," Valeriano said.In the first half this year, over 5 million inbound travelers utilized mobile payment tools, marking a fourfold increase compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, over 90 million transactions were recorded, totaling more than 14 billion yuan ($2 billion), with both figures reflecting a sevenfold year-on-year rise, according to Xinhua News Agency."We started out in Beijing and walked on the Great Wall. We went down to Xi'an to see the Terracotta Warriors. I would like to plan an itinerary very much like what we've experienced, including a Yangtze River cruise. I think that's a really nice experience with rich history, and everything happening there is something that Americans would love," Sherryl Maxwell, another travel agent in the delegation told the Global Times."China Travel" has created a sensation across the world following the recent launch of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy."Six days is enough time to visit major places like Beijing and Shanghai. We're creating new products for our agents that will include Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai. I definitely see a trend where people are becoming more interested in visiting China," Valeriano said.In the first seven months this year, the number of foreign visitors to China soared 129.9 percent year-on-year to 17.25 million, according to data from the National Immigration Administration.The US tourism agents are also looking forward to having more direct flights between China and the US, which have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels."I think the more flight service you have, the better," Maxwell said.United Airlines recently announced the introduction of direct flights between East China's Shanghai and Los Angeles, starting August 29. The airline will operate four return flights per week on the much-anticipated route, offering passengers a seamless and convenient travel experience between the two vibrant cities, according to the official website of Shanghai city government.The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board told the Global Times that it applauded the launch of new non-stop service between Shanghai and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on United Airlines.