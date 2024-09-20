Xi urges running people's congresses to good effect as political system's 70th anniversary celebrated

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a meeting to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping emphasized continuous efforts to uphold, improve and run the system of people's congresses, China's fundamental political system, to good effect at a meeting held here on Saturday to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the National People's Congress (NPC).Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed the need to further firm up confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics in developing whole-process people's democracy.Addressing the meeting, attended by about 3,000 people, Xi said that the system of people's congresses is the outcome of the Chinese people's arduous exploration and long-term struggle under the leadership of the CPC.He called the system "an entirely new political system that has grown from Chinese soil," hailing it as a great invention in the evolution of political institutions in human history.The NPC is China's highest organ of state power. The first session of the first NPC was convened In September 1954.The establishment of this system marked a profound transformation in China's political landscape, signifying a shift from a system where the power was concentrated in the hands of a few while the majority faced oppression and exploitation, to one that empowers the people to govern the country as its masters under the Party's leadership, Xi said.Over the past 70 years, the system of people's congresses has demonstrated its clear political strength, providing an important institutional guarantee for creating miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, Xi noted.It is a sound system that embodies the country's socialist nature, he said.Noting that the system of people's congresses is an important institutional vehicle for realizing whole-process people's democracy in China, Xi said it is imperative to uphold the CPC's leadership and adhere to using institutions to ensure that the country is run by the people.He stressed the need to give full play to the role of people's congresses in ensuring full and effective implementation of the Constitution and laws.Efforts must be made to ensure people's congresses play a leading role in legislation, Xi said, calling for more legislation in key, emerging and foreign-related fields.He emphasized the key role of people's congresses in the oversight of both the Party and the country to ensure that all state organs exercise their powers in accordance with the law and that the legitimate rights and interests of the people are safeguarded and realized.People's congresses should play an exemplary role in maintaining close ties with the people and serve as the bridge that links the Party and the state with the people, he said.Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice President Han Zheng, attended the meeting.The meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.