Exploring how varied Americans discuss state of ‘today’s US’

New York City, the US Photo: VCG

There are less than 50 days until the US presidential election on November 5. Gao Zhikai, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), recently conducted research in the country. He engaged in in-depth discussions with Americans from various social classes, professions, backgrounds, and age groups to hear their perspectives on US politics and livelihoods. In Gao's view, there is an interesting and stark contrast between the attitudes of American elites and the general public regarding this election. The elites are actively participating and making strategic plans for the future, while ordinary citizens are more focused on pressing issues such as prices and employment, showing little interest in the election.Meanwhile, the Chinese American community appears to be more silent in the face of this political event. They express some concerns about their future living conditions amid a complex and changing political environment. This article is written by Global Times reporter Bai Yunyi based on Gao's observations, providing a glimpse into a complex and contradictory America through the firsthand insights of a Chinese think tank scholar.

People walk along Wall Street outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 5, 2024, in New York City. Photo: VCG

One significant observation I have made during my time in the US is that people from different social classes, identities, and age groups have varying levels of participation in and enthusiasm for the election, as well as differing areas of focus.First, let's talk about what we generally refer to as the "elite class." During this trip to the US, I visited several important political figures in Washington and New York: one was a senior member of the Democratic Party, another one was a politician from a Republican family, and the third was a politician from a swing state.The first Democratic Party member was assisting Kamala Harris at the time, helping her prepare for the debate with Donald Trump. He was ambitious and actively involved in election-related activities, offering various suggestions to Harris's team. The second politician, from a Republican family, has known me for over 10 years. He believes that this election is very important for the US and will influence the country's future direction. He told me that he would not vote for Trump, which I think may reflect the attitude of a portion of the Republican elite toward the former president.The third person is a politician from Ohio who is also very interested in the election and is in contact with Trump's team, and hopes to join his administration if Trump wins.The general attitude of the American public seems to be quite different. They are not very focused on the presidential election. On one hand, this may be because there is still more than a month until the final vote, and it's not yet the critical moment for determining the outcome.On the other hand, compared with the election, many people are more concerned about specific issues in their lives, such as whether prices can stabilize, whether their income can increase, and the direction of real estate prices. They believe that It is unlikely that the election result will really have much impact on these issues.A person from a traditional "Rust Belt" state told me that what people there are most concerned about is finding a suitable job, as many local businesses have been "hollowed out."He believes that both candidates are trying to avoid meaningful discussions when it comes to specific policies, perhaps out of fear that they might not be able to deliver on their promises once in office, or maybe they are concerned about eliciting different reactions from various groups. As a result, the election campaign has devolved into a "fatiguing and frustrating exchange of attacks."In addition, due to the US' Electoral College system and the basic principle of "winner-takes-all," the true determinants of election outcomes are actually a few swing states and their independent voters.This demographic is not large in number, leading many voters in other states to feel that their vote is essentially inconsequential, making little difference whether they vote or not.Especially in many deeply rooted "red" and "blue" states, where there are traditional party leanings that are hard to shake, public interest in the election is even lower because they feel they cannot change anything.Therefore, although the presidential election attracts global attention, many Americans feel that the impact of their individual vote is "diluted."

Protesters gather outside of a Brownsville Brooklyn subway station following a shooting of a subway fare evader on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Photo: VCG

Ordinary American citizens are most concerned about the economy, especially the prices of goods.Although data shows that inflation in the US is cooling down, the actual prices of goods on the market have not decreased. Many Americans complain that the prices of meat, eggs, milk, and beverages keep rising, leaving the public feeling helpless.The rising fuel costs have also increased people's living expenses.Groups such as the Chinese community are particularly concerned about their children's education, as tuition fees for Ivy League and other prestigious schools have repeatedly broken records, putting significant financial pressure on middle-class families compared to the past.Many Americans do not expect the candidates from either party to help them solve their troubles. The US has 50 states, each with its own unique conditions, making it difficult for federal policies to have the same effect everywhere.As a result, many Americans are more concerned about who their governor is and the economic policies at the state level.Besides, there is a culture of "self-reliance" in American society, with most people believing that their well-being largely depends on their own efforts rather than government policies. The prevailing mindset among many Americans today is, "If you succeed, enjoy it yourself; if you fail, deal with it yourself."However, I believe that when we observe the American economy and society, we should objectively recognize the "duality" of the US.If you take a cursory glance at the country, it is easy to see various problems, such as crumbling infrastructure and homeless people on the streets.This is certainly a real aspect of the US. But there is also another side in the country. New concepts and ideas in the high-tech sector have been emerging one after another in recent years.The US is developing rapidly in fields such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine, space technology, and deep-sea technology, and in some areas, it is in a leading position globally.I have been pondering why the US can maintain its leadership in these industries against the backdrop of a declining manufacturing sector. What are the underlying advantages?My observations are as follows: first, the US has a strong higher education system that continues to attract the best talent from around the world; second, the efficiency of the US capital market is relatively high. If a good concept is deemed promising, even if it carries significant risks, capital will quickly flow in.Third, the US market has relatively few restrictions and is highly flexible.During my recent stay in the US, I also interacted with many local Chinese Americans. The attention the Chinese American community pays to this election is relatively low, with many expressing almost no interest at all. Their primary concerns now revolve around the survival environment and social status of Chinese people in the US, as in recent years, a large number of Chinese expatriates, Chinese Americans, and Chinese students have been labeled as "agents" or "spies." To them, it seems that McCarthyism is making a resurgence in the US.Many local Chinese told me that even those scientists or scholars who were born in the US and hold US citizenship are also facing increasing suspicion. The atmosphere within the Chinese community is mixed with anxiety and fear.A respected elder in the Chinese community in the US lamented to me, "I was born in the US, and my family has settled here for many generations. I never imagined that we would end up in this situation. Now I don't even dare to return to China to visit relatives, because every time I come back to the US, I have to be monitored and questioned by various US departments. When I interact with Chinese people in the US, I am always met with suspicion, and I am often questioned by American authorities every few days. Sometimes I even encounter 'phishing operations' by US government agencies."The Chinese community feels quite pessimistic about the future. They worry that their situation tomorrow may be worse than today. Some have bluntly told me that neither of the two major parties in the US currently shows a rational or wise attitude toward or policy on China, making it difficult for US-China relations to show any significant improvement. Many Chinese individuals I have spoken with are pessimistic about the years following the upcoming elections.