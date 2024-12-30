Interested parties in beef import probe can apply for hearing to ensure fairness: China’s Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce Photo: VCG
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a notice on Monday that interested parties in the safeguard investigation into imported beef products can apply for a hearing to ensure the fairness, impartiality and transparency of the investigation process.
The notice came after the MOFCOM announced on Friday
a safeguard investigation into imported beef at the request of domestic industry associations.
Any interested party wishing to request a hearing on the investigation must submit the application form to the Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau of the MOFCOM within 20 days. Applications should be filed electronically through a trade remedy investigation information platform under the MOFCOM and accompanied by a paper version, ensuring consistency in content and format.
Late submissions will not be accepted due to investigation deadlines, according to the MOFCOM's notice. The date for the hearing and other related details will be published on the ministry's website.
The safeguard investigation was launched after the MOFCOM on November 22 received the application for investigations of safeguard measures for the beef industry submitted by 10 domestic associations on behalf of the domestic beef industry.
The applicants stated that the sharp increase in imports of beef products under application for investigation had negatively affected China's domestic industry and that there is a causal relationship between the increase in imports and the serious injury to the Chinese beef industry, according to the ministry.
In an exclusive report
on December 19, the Global Times learned from an industry source that attendees at an industry conference highlighted serious difficulties faced by the beef industry, while noting surging imports of beef products.
As a result, the China Animal Agriculture Association prepared related materials and submitted an application to relevant authorities, hoping to use WTO rules to help address the beef industry's temporary difficulties, the industry source said at the time.
"China's safeguard investigations strictly adhere to relevant laws and regulations. If imported products create unfair competition or harm local industries, China has the right to initiate such investigations," Li Chang'an, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies of the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Monday.
Li noted that after launching an investigation, routine hearings and other channels like email inquiries are established to allow relevant parties to make inquiries. "Relevant authorities carefully consider these inputs before making a final decision, ensuring both legality and transparency," he said.
