China's innovation and development have continued to thrive in 2024, setting new records across a number of fields. From breakthroughs in space exploration to record grain harvests, from massive high-speed railway network to dedications to green transition, the nation has showcased relentless drive toward progress. Through the lens of speed, weight and length, this infographic explores China's remarkable achievements in 2024.

