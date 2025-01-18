PLA holds joint maritime, air combat patrol in South China Sea

The aerial view of China's Huangyan Dao Photo: Courtesy of South China Institute of Environmental Sciences under China Ministry of Ecology and Environment





The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command held a joint maritime and air combat patrol in South China Sea from Friday to Saturday with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in the region, the PLA Southern Theater Command announced in a statement on Saturday.The PLA’s announcement came after the AFP reported on Friday that the Philippine Navy claimed its warships held exercises on Friday in the South China Sea.Any military activities that stir up troubles in the South China Sea are under control, the PLA Southern Theater Command said.Global Times