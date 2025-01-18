CHINA / MILITARY
PLA holds joint maritime, air combat patrol in South China Sea
By Global Times Published: Jan 18, 2025 11:09 PM
The aerial view of China's Huangyan Dao Photo: Courtesy of South China Institute of Environmental Sciences under China Ministry of Ecology and Environment

The aerial view of China's Huangyan Dao Photo: Courtesy of South China Institute of Environmental Sciences under China Ministry of Ecology and Environment


The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command held a joint maritime and air combat patrol in South China Sea from Friday to Saturday with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in the region, the PLA Southern Theater Command announced in a statement on Saturday.

The PLA’s announcement came after the AFP reported on Friday that the Philippine Navy claimed its warships held exercises on Friday in the South China Sea.

Any military activities that stir up troubles in the South China Sea are under control, the PLA Southern Theater Command said.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
Top Chinese warplane designer eyes ‘making aircraft like mobile phones’

A top Chinese warplane designer said at a recent forum that he dreams of making aircraft like mobile ...

Brotherly cooperation

In recent years, China and Pakistan have been enjoying high level, pragmatic naval cooperation. In addition to joint ...

High tech equipment including exoskeleton, robot dog, drone-laser combination deployed in PLA drills

Various intelligent technologies, including exoskeleton, robot dog and drone in combination with high-power lasers were utilized in recent ...