First batch of Norwegian live snow crabs arrives in China, injecting new impetus into bilateral trade

Norwegian live snow crabs Photo: Courtesy of the Norwegian Seafood Council

The first batch of Norwegian live snow crabs has arrived in China on Thursday, marking the first successful shipment since export approval was granted in December 2024, the Global Times learned from the Norwegian Seafood Council, which is part of the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.The arrival represents another milestone in the expansion of Norwegian seafood in the Chinese market, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.Previously, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Norway's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, met with Chinese customs officials in Beijing, and opening the Chinese market for Norwegian live snow crab exports was a key topic of discussion during the meeting, according to media reports.Following proactive communication and collaboration, China officially approved the import of live snow crabs from Norway in December last year, unlocking significant opportunities for Norway's snow crab industry."We are incredibly proud to see the first shipment of Norwegian live snow crabs reach China successfully. This is not only the first time our product has entered the Chinese market but also a fantastic opportunity to showcase the superior quality of Norwegian snow crabs to a broader audience," Svein Ruud, the exporter of the first shipment of Norwegian live snow crabs, told the Global Times, adding that "We are excited about the future potential of this market."China, as a major market for shellfish, has laid a solid foundation for the growth of Norwegian shellfish in the domestic market due to its strong demand for high-quality seafood, especially live seafood, the Norwegian Seafood Council said.The Chinese market fuels growth in Norwegian shellfish exports. According to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council, in 2024, Norway's shellfish exports to China achieved double-digit growth, with the export volume reaching 2,823 tons, an increase of 182 percent, and export value rising to 165 million Norwegian Krone ($14.6 million), up 49 percent."We are thrilled to see the successful landing of Norwegian live snow crabs in China. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening our commitment to bring more quality seafood to China", Sigmund Bjørgo, China director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, told the Global Times."China is a market with great potential and might become one of the top three markets for Norwegian shellfish by 2029. We will continue to work with Chinese partners to delight Chinese consumers with more premium seafood from Norway," Bjørgo said.The successful import of the first shipment of Norwegian live snow crabs not only marks a new chapter in seafood trade between Norway and China but also sparked a fresh wave of enthusiasm among Chinese seafood lovers for this Arctic delicacy, the Norwegian Seafood Council said.This came just shy of three months after Norway made its debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) last November, where it established a national pavilion for the first time, focusing on enhancing fishery cooperation with China and tapping into the vast potential of the Chinese market.Speaking at the CIIE, Næss said that with the seafood industry being one of the most important export pillars for the country, Norway aims to contribute to supplying healthy and sustainable seafood to the Chinese market.