Xi says people can always count on Party, government in difficult times

'I have always been concerned about people in disaster-affected areas'

Chinese speed, efficient action

"In just one day, it rained as much as it does in a whole year!" On August 20, 2024, an extremely rare and intense rainfall led to a severe flood disaster in Huludao, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.Zhujiagou village, located in a mountainous area with low-lying terrain, was one of the most severely affected villages. According to CCTV News, the deepest water accumulation in the village reached 6 meters, and 51 households' houses were damaged, among which 41 households no longer met the conditions for reconstruction on the original site.After the flood, the village built new homes for 41 of the most severely affected households, totaling 186 people, at a different location. Cement roads were built to the doorstep of each home, and water, electricity, and internet facilities were connected. The new homes were fitted with modern flushing toilets. In less than two months, a new Zhujiagou village rose from the ground.On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, braved the cold to visit the village, ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on January 29 this year, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Xi inspected the progress in post-disaster restoration and reconstruction. Visiting the villagers who had moved into their new houses just before this winter, Xi inquired about the quality of the reconstructed homes and whether their daily living conditions were adequate.A number of natural disasters occurred across the country last year, Xi said, expressing his belief that restoration and reconstruction in the affected areas will yield good results."We have always put the people first," Xi said. "The people can always count on the Party and the government in their most difficult times, and we will help them overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes."Always keeping the safety and well-being of the people in mind, before the Spring Festival, the most important festival for the Chinese people, Xi's visit not only warmed people's hearts, but also conveyed strong confidence.Xi has always been concerned about people in disaster-affected areas. In recent years, the Chinese president has made several visits to disaster-stricken areas to inspect and guide post-disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts. These visits include both pre-festival inspection tours and on-site inspections during domestic tours.A year ago, Xi visited a village affected by floods the summer before during his inspection tour in North China's Tianjin Municipality from February 1 to 2, 2024, spending time in this region just ahead of the 2024 Spring Festival.Villager Du told Xi that the family's more than 10 mu (about 0.67 hectares) of corn fields and vegetable patches were damaged by the flood, but with the help of the Party and the government, they managed to recover quickly, and their vegetable greenhouses were able to produce a good harvest, Xinhua reported.On September 7, 2023, in the village of Longwangmiao in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Xi walked into the fields to check the impact of the floods on the rice crops. Visiting villagers' homes to learn about their losses and the supply of daily necessities, Xi encouraged them to bolster their confidence to overcome difficulties.In January 2022, braving the snow, Xi went to Fengnanyuan village of Huozhou city in North China's Shanxi Province, where he visited the flood-affected people and learned about local post-disaster reconstruction."I came to Shanxi today primarily out of the concern for people whose work and lives were affected by last year's disaster," Xi told the villagers."I am glad to observe that despite the severity of the disaster, you did a good job in reconstruction and replanting crops with the help of the Party and government," Xi said. "I feel assured."Back to January 2015, Ludian county, which experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in August 2014, was the first on the president's domestic inspection agenda. While in Longtoushan Town, the epicenter of the quake, he reviewed post-disaster reconstruction efforts and advised that the buildings must be able to withstand a quake of a similar magnitude and above.The people staying in Ganjiazhai village, where a temporary camp was set up for those displaced by the quake, warmly welcomed Xi. He greeted the crowd and inspected inside the tents to check the quality and thickness of their quilts, Xinhua reported."The disaster destroyed your homes, but the [Communist] Party [of China] and the government will help you build more beautiful ones," Xi said."I have always been concerned about people in disaster-affected areas," he said, when leaving a village impacted by floods during the inspection tour to Beijing and Hebei Province in North China in November 2023. "The CPC is a party that serves the people wholeheartedly and always puts the people above everything else."China has demonstrated its "speed" and "humanitarianism" in post-disaster responses, whether it is the rapid resettlement of people in disaster areas in Meizhou, South China's Guangdong Province, or the emergency rescue efforts in Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region."I never expected that we would have such a good Spring Festival this year," He Xinsheng, a villager from Shangtian, Meizhou, told Global Times on Thursday in an elated tone over the phone.During the storm disaster in June 2024, He's house collapsed, and his family of four had to temporarily live with relatives. But thankfully, their worries did not weigh them down for long. On January 16, they stood in their brand-new relocation apartment and began a new chapter of their lives."We are satisfied with the facilities in the apartment," He smiled. Newly built apartment buildings for flood-stricken people in Meizhou, South China's Guangdong Province are put into use in January 2025.

For him, this move was not just a change of residence, but also a deep expectation for the future.In June 2024, when China entered the flood season, Meizhou was hit by a severe rainstorm on June 16, causing the collapse and damage of houses in some areas, severely impacting the production and lives of the local population.On June 18, Xi delivered important instructions on the work to fight floods and droughts. The president called for all-out efforts to deal with the disaster, do everything possible to search and rescue those missing or trapped, properly resettle those affected, ensure production and life order, and minimize losses, according to Xinhua.The People's Government of Guangdong promptly assigned Guangzhou and Shenzhen to assist Meizhou in constructing four housing projects.The projects officially commenced on July 28, with the foundation work completed in just 14 days. The building's main structure was built in 69 days, and the project passed its final acceptance inspection in 138 days. Within 144 days, the handover was completed, and the project successfully passed safety production inspections at all levels, Diao Shangdong, deputy director of "Guangzhou town" project at the Guangzhou Key Public Construction Project Management Center, told the Global Times on Thursday.The houses, which incorporate traditional Hakka elements, are equipped with advanced flood prevention technology and roof-mounted photovoltaic systems, making them low-carbon, smart, and secure.According to Diao, by December 31, 2024, 383 families affected by the disaster had received the keys to their new homes.While in Xizang region, the recent earthquake that hit Xigaze has attracted significant international attention, not only due to humanitarian reasons, but also because it occurred in a multi-ethnic region often targeted by some in the West with so-called human rights issues.After the earthquake, Xi made an important instruction, demanding utmost efforts to carry out search and rescue and provide medical treatment for the injured. He also urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath effectively, according to Xinhua.

Children smile to the camera in front of disaster-relief tents after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Dingri county, Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on January 8, 2025.

Putting the people first

Ten minutes after the tremor, rescue helicopters had already reached the disaster area; within half an hour, rescue operations with debris removal began in the earthquake's epicenter. Nine hours after the quake, communication signals were restored, and all damaged roads were repaired and reopened. Eighteen hours after the disaster, power was restored in the hardest-hit areas, local media Tibet.cn reported.That night, people in disaster-stricken areas moved into warm tents and were provided with hot meals. Within a week, medical stations, libraries, and counseling rooms were gradually set up. The swift and effective response demonstrated a profound respect for life and a deep concern for the disaster-stricken people.Observing the rescue and reconstruction efforts in the wake of this earthquake, people see it clearly that while a natural disaster has torn a wound into the snowy plateau, the entire nation is working tirelessly to heal it. The motherland serves as a steadfast source of comfort and support for every individual affected by the disaster. This is the best example of how Xizang is an indispensable part of a people-centered national development effort.Wang Hongwei, a professor at the Renmin University of China's School of Public Administration and Policy, told the Global Times on Thursday that in recent years, the country's efficiency in responding to major emergencies has significantly improved, and a crucial reason behind this is China's institutional strength, which enables the integration of various forces to form a powerful collective effort in disaster relief.He pointed out that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, there have been many new conceptual changes in disaster prevention, reduction, and relief. In the past, the focus was primarily put on post-disaster management, while now a stronger emphasis is put on risk management.In 2018, China established the Ministry of Emergency Management, which has the crucial responsibility of responding to natural disasters. One of the major tasks being undertaken is the comprehensive risk survey of natural disasters, which serves as a fundamental task for disaster prevention, reduction, and relief.Meanwhile, China has been accelerating the development of more advanced emergency-rescue equipment. Thanks to the collaborative efforts between government authorities and manufacturers, numerous new aircraft models, smart robots, drones, and other forms of emergency response equipment are rapidly being developed and implemented.China's response to natural disasters features rapid, collective action spearheaded by the government to ensure no one is left behind. This people-centered approach contrasts sharply with the challenges faced by some Western nations.Right now, many parts of the world are grappling with an alarming increase in the frequency of natural disasters. In Southern California, for instance, wildfires rage on, serving as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in safeguarding communities against the forces of nature.A California dad of two who spent nearly two days trying to save his home from wildfire was quoted as saying that the leadership "absolutely failed us," in a FOX news report on January 18, 2025."There's a deep part of me right now that's like, it wasn't just my home that burned down and my life's work that burned down. It is the trust in the leadership and the systems that absolutely failed us," Blake Mallen said in the FOX report.A New York Times opinion article titled "You don't get disasters like the Palisades fire without human failure" read, "The problem of forest management looms larger in Northern California, with decades of fire suppression producing much denser and more flammable forests there, but the job of brush clearing and fuel thinning has been neglected around Los Angeles, too."Wang Tun, head of a key earthquake early warning laboratory in China's Sichuan Province, who has vast experience in disaster relief, told the Global Times that compared to Western countries, China's emergency rescue system is more prominent in terms of implementation efficiency."China has formed a complete emergency management system based on a 'people-centered' philosophy, ensuring a full chain of work from disaster prevention to post-disaster recovery and reconstruction," Wang said.In his new home in Meizhou, He is buying ingredients for the Spring Festival. During the holidays, He hopes to invite all the relatives and friends who have helped him to his new home for a reunion dinner."I hope everyone can stay safe and sound, away from disasters," he said.