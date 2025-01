Consumers purchase "freshly roasted duck" gift boxes for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Quanjude, known for its Beijing roast duck, on Qianmen Street in Beijing on January 23, 2025. As reservations for family reunion dinners on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at restaurants are drawing to a close, new forms of "reunion feasts" such as takeout, self-pickup, and pre-made meal gift boxes are taking over, becoming favorites among consumers. Photo: VCG