Xi inspects Spring Festival market supply

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the supply of goods during the holiday season and measures in place to meet residents' daily needs while visiting a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. Xi on Thursday inspected Shenyang. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Thursday morning.



During his inspection tour in Liaoning, Xi visited Dadong non-staple food market to learn about the supplies for the upcoming Spring Festival.



At the market, children were delighted to see Xi and eagerly offered him the candy they just bought.



"I'm glad to accept your candy. You are the hope for our future. Eating your candy fills my heart with sweetness, and I hope your lives will be as sweet as candy," Xi said.



The Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year, is the most important traditional holiday in China and an occasion for family reunions.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with local people while visiting a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. Xi on Thursday inspected Shenyang. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with local people while visiting a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. Xi on Thursday inspected Shenyang. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

