China's Defense Ministry rejects Australia's 'lack of transparency' accusation on Chinese warships’ live-fire drills
By Global Times Published: Feb 23, 2025 12:52 PM
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense


In response to Australia's accusation of China's lack of transparency and the Australian air traffic control agency's notices for some airlines to adjust their flight plans amid the recent activities of three Chinese warships and live-fire drills in waters near Australia, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian stated in a statement on Sunday that the relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts.

The training area of the Chinese naval formation is far from the Australian coastline and is entirely in international waters. During this period, China organized live-fire training of naval guns against sea targets, having repeatedly issued safety notices in advance. China's actions are in full compliance with international law and practices and will not affect aviation safety. Australia, fully aware of this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately exaggerated the situation. We are deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied with this, Wu said.

China hopes that Australia will view the relations between the two countries and the two militaries with an objective and rational attitude, be more sincere and professional, and truly do something practical for the stable development of the relations between the two countries and the two militaries, the spokesperson said.

