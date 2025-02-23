Chinese tourist arrivals to Uzbekistan up 75 pct in 2024

Uzbekistan saw a 75 percent surge in tourist arrivals from China in 2024, local media reported on Saturday, citing the country's statistics agency.



Statistics show that 74,304 Chinese tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2024, up from 42,470 in the previous year.



China and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption in December 2024.



Uzbekistan has been exploring its tourism potential and has developed new historical routes to attract domestic and foreign tourists, the country's Tourism Committee said last year.

