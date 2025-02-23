Rapid growth of low-altitude economy raises data security concerns: experts

A modular flying car is on display at the 2024 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo on September 23, 2024. The three-day event, which is being held in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province from September 23 to 25, will focus on promoting the high-quality development of the low-altitude economy. Photo: VCG

As the low-altitude economy takes off in China, security risks must be carefully managed, necessitating stringent oversight in planning, infrastructure development, and operations, experts told the Global Times on Sunday.The low-altitude economy has become a global strategic focus, with leading aviation nations investing heavily in its development. China, backed by strong technology, industrial capacity and policy support, is accelerating efforts to establish itself as a leader in this sector, experts said.While China's low-altitude economy is developing rapidly, regulatory frameworks must evolve in tandem to safeguard its structured and secure expansion, Bian Yongzu, the executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times on Sunday.The rise of unregulated drone flights has heightened security concerns, particularly in crowded areas and sensitive sites, where they pose safety and surveillance risks. Their small size and low altitude make them difficult to detect, while high-resolution cameras facilitate covert surveillance and pose cyber risks, the Ministry of State Security (MSS) warned through its official WeChat post on Sunday.The low-altitude economy encompasses a comprehensive economic framework focused on low-altitude flight activities of both manned and unmanned civil aircraft, stimulating growth across associated industries. Generally, low-altitude airspace refers to the vertical range within 1,000 meters above the ground, according to the MSS.Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Sunday that as low-altitude aircraft expand their coverage, they will collect vast amounts of data, including navigation, imaging and operational records. These datasets are crucial to societal functions and national security.Beyond aviation security, personal privacy and centralized data management must also be addressed, Wang said. "China is expected to establish local and national information management systems. If compromised, such data could disrupt operations and pose security risks, making a foolproof design crucial from the outset," he added.The MSS underscored in its post that the low-altitude industry operates within a complex and interconnected data ecosystem, spanning aircraft manufacturing and flight management, and is vulnerable to data breaches, tampering, and corruption, demanding robust cybersecurity protocols.The ministry calls for robust cybersecurity protocols, including better management, optimized airspace use, advanced monitoring and enhanced emergency response mechanisms.The ministry further underscored the need to strengthen legal and regulatory frameworks while enhancing public awareness through education initiatives and outreach programs.Wang noted that during its initial phase, China's low-altitude economy will likely focus on specialized sectors such as medical rescue and logistics, where the need is most pressing. Initial pilot programs will likely be deployed in selected areas to ensure the reliability of aircraft and management systems.As experience accumulates and regulations are refined, low-altitude aircraft will gradually become part of daily life, beginning in suburban areas before gradually extending into urban centers. Cargo transport will be prioritized initially, followed by the phased introduction of passenger services, leisure travel and medical services, Wang said.Bian noted that the low-altitude economy's infrastructure still needs improvement, and the industry lacks standardized technology. Inconsistent manufacturing and operational standards pose challenges for industry coordination, restrict downstream applications and introduce potential safety risks.In March 2024, the low-altitude economy was formally incorporated into China's government work report, and the third plenary session of 20th CPC Central Committee also underscored its strategic significance. By December, the National Development and Reform Commission's low-altitude economy development department was officially established. According to Securities Times, more than 30 provincial-level regions have prioritized the sector in their development plans.According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the low-altitude economy is projected to reach1.5 trillion yuan ($206.85 billion) by 2025 and 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035."China's low-altitude economy is prioritizing stability and security. China is adopting a measured approach, emphasizing public safety and trust as the sector develops," experts said.