Chinese automakers gain ground at Indonesia's largest auto show

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows the booth of Jaecoo, a brand of Chinese automaker Chery, during the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Unlike in previous years, Indonesia's largest automotive exhibition took on a different tone this year with the arrival of high-end Chinese car brands, including electric vehicles (EVs), on the showroom floor. This highlights the growing presence of Chinese automakers in Southeast Asia's largest economy.Chinese car brands not only dominated in numbers at the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), held in Jakarta from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, but also attracted the most visitors.The large booth of BYD, a Chinese brand whose popularity has surged in Indonesia over the past year, was one of the busiest, crowded with potential buyers placing orders."I'm interested in the BYD M6 because it's spacious, and in terms of price and range, it's better than other options. I've already compared it with other brands," said Andre, a resident of Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.As one of the world's leading sellers of pure EVs, BYD markets luxury sports sedans and SUVs in Indonesia. Many buyers are drawn to Chinese cars for their luxury designs, advanced technology, and competitive pricing.Another standout at IIMS was the Geely EX5, a Chinese EV SUV that received a positive response from visitors. Manufactured by Geely, this model boasts a modern design, high performance, and innovative technology, appealing to Indonesia's growing interest in eco-friendly vehicles.

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a model of Geely EX5 in the booth of Geely, a Chinese auto brand, during the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

For Danny, a visitor at the Geely booth, the brand offered unique features that set it apart from competitors. He was particularly impressed with the interior craftsmanship of Chinese automakers."I initially just wanted to take a look, but after the test drive, I was immediately interested. The massage feature in the driver's seat is very useful, especially for someone like me who often faces Jakarta's traffic jams. The battery life is also impressive, giving me more confidence for long trips," said Danny.According to Geely Auto Indonesia's Brand Director Yusuf Anshori, the company aims to reestablish its presence in Indonesia by offering high-tech vehicles at competitive prices. One of its key innovations is the cell-to-body design, where the battery is integrated into the car's frame for added safety."We focus not only on passenger safety but also on battery protection and production efficiency. For Geely, safety is the top priority," Anshori said.Besides BYD and Geely, Wuling also attracted significant attention, showcasing its concept car, the Wuling Light of ASEAN, a model that blends futuristic design, smart technology, and an innovative driving experience.According to Wuling Motors Vice President Arif Pramadana, the new model represents Wuling's commitment to strengthening its presence in the ASEAN region and contributing to the green energy transition.Meanwhile, other Chinese brands such as Chery, Jaecoo, Neta, Honri, and Denza have also made waves in the Indonesian market.

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows the booth of Chinese auto brand BAIC during the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Automotive expert Yannes Martinus Pasaribu from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) noted that Chinese brands have rapidly gained popularity."Today, Chinese manufacturers are actively launching modern, dynamic models that align with global trends," he said.Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita welcomed the increasing presence of Chinese car brands in the country, emphasizing that they provide consumers with more choices."We, as the government, warmly welcome the participation of these brands. We hope their presence will help expand Indonesia's automotive market," Kartasasmita said at the IIMS opening ceremony.