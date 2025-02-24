China's central SOEs forge ahead 'AI+' transformation

A conceptual image of DeepSeek that has recently stunned global tech industry. Photo: VCG

China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are forging ahead with collaboration with DeepSeek and accelerating the implementation of the "AI +" strategy across a wide spectrum of their business operations.According to incomplete statistics, more than 20 central SOEs, spanning sectors such as energy, communications, vehicles, finance and construction, have integrated DeepSeek into their operations, reported the Economic Information Daily.Sinochem Holdings Corp announced the integration of DeepSeek on its official WeChat account on February 13. The company said that by integrating DeepSeek models, Sinochem's platform will offer more efficient, accurate and secure artificial intelligence (AI) technical support to all its business units. It will provide intensive platform services across multiple fields, including research and development (R&D), procurement, production, marketing and comprehensive office work. This integration will drive the intelligent transformation and upgrading of its core businesses such as "AI + agriculture" and "AI + chemical engineering."Sinopec Group said that the company will make full use of the high-quality programming capabilities of the DeepSeek large model to improve oil reservoir development, chemical product R&D and customer services. This will further promote the digital and intelligent transformation of the petrochemical industry.China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) said on its official WeChat account that leveraging the capabilities of DeepSeek, CGN aims to achieve intelligent upgrades and sustainable development across various fields. After the integration of DeepSeek, users can select suitable large models on the CGN AI platform according to their actual business needs to complete tasks. The CGN AI large model will focus on areas such as experience feedback, early-warning systems for new-energy generation equipment, and work order processing, contributing to the digital transformation of the industry.Dongfeng Motor Corp said that the integration of DeepSeek can effectively enhance a vehicle's voice interaction, scene understanding, and decision-making and planning capabilities.After connecting to DeepSeek, vehicles of Dongfeng Motor can understand user's commands more accurately and provide a more natural and smooth voice interaction experience. They can also achieve a profound understanding of in-cabin scenes and road environments, accurately identify driver intentions, and provide users with more personalized proactive recommendations and travel services.China Energy Engineering Corp said by integrating AI capabilities, it has empowered the company's office work, management, business operations, maintenance and knowledge base, realizing functions such as in-depth Q&A, intelligent customer service, work assistants and design assistance. The company plans to fully leverage the underlying capabilities of open-source large models like DeepSeek, and accelerate the implementation of 103 AI application scenarios.These actions show that central SOEs are actively implementing "AI+" actions aimed to explore deep applications of AI across a diverse range of production scenarios, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.Integrating cutting-edge technologies like DeepSeek presents significant opportunities for central SOEs in exploring new business domains and generating fresh profit growth avenues. AI technology enhances production and operational efficiency, reduces costs and ultimately creates new revenue streams. Furthermore, central SOEs can leverage AI models to elevate the customer service experience by offering personalized services, Wang said.On February 19, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council held a meeting for the "AI+" special action of central SOEs.The meeting underscored the importance of SOEs seizing the strategic opportunities presented by AI development. It emphasized the need to enhance innovation capabilities, master "root technologies," and focus on large language models while promoting original innovation and industrialization.Central SOEs are encouraged to target high-value scenarios that possess significant strategic importance, yield substantial economic returns, and are closely linked to improving people's livelihoods.The meeting required central SOEs to strengthen support for AI development, prioritize AI in making companies' 15th Five-Year Plans (2026-30), build leading tech firms, increase investment and optimize talent recruitment and cultivation to create a better R&D environment.