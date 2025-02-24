China to revise law, ensuring airspace allocation of low-altitude economic development

A low-altitude aircraft makes a flight demonstration outside the venue of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Chinese lawmakers will review a draft revision of the Civil Aviation Law this week to enhance safety in the civil aviation industry, and a draft amendment has been proposed suggesting that airspace allocation should consider the development of low-altitude economy to support the high-quality growth of the civil aviation industry.The move follows the presentation of China's Civil Aviation Law in its first review at the ongoing 14th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress on Monday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The draft emphasizes the importance of rational airspace allocation to support low-altitude economic development, highlighting the need to incorporate these considerations into airspace management, according to Xinhua.To promote the development of "general-purpose airports," the amendment sets out regulations for the coordinated development of transport and general airports at the national level, while ensuring the rational allocation of airspace to support the development of the low-altitude economy.Efforts will be made to further strengthen the protection of civil airports, which are required to have the ability to prevent and dispose unmanned aerial vehicles. The draft also enhances entry requirements for public air transport enterprises and commercial general aviation companies.China has expressed support for the development of general aviation by accelerating the construction of an infrastructure network. It also seeks to expand the scope of general aviation operations, allowing companies to engage in certain scheduled transport services.The revision of the Civil Aviation Law shows the nation's commitment to fully supporting the development of the low-altitude economy and addressing key legal challenges associated with its growth, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Monday.Wang noted that this draft includes provisions to define how airspace should be managed, who will oversee it, and who is responsible for drafting and enforcing the relevant regulations, ensuring ample space for the development of the low-altitude economy.Wang said that while general aviation previously had limited operators and aircraft, the low-altitude economy will see those numbers grow exponentially as the era unfolds."The draft clarifies entry requirements and sets standards for different business types. The operating license provisions ensure operator qualifications and detailed aircraft management, reflecting the government's focus on the entire low-altitude economy supply chain," Wang said.Wang said that the availability of infrastructure is a key factor in the development of the low-altitude economy, which is why the government is prioritizing the expansion of general airports."The revision is just the beginning. The low-altitude economy's growth may exceed expectations, requiring ongoing legal updates to address uncertainties," he added.The Civil Aviation Law has been in effect since March 1, 1996, and has undergone six amendments since its implementation, Xinhua reported.Citing forecasts from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the market size of China's low-altitude economy is expected to reach 1.5 trillion yuan ($210 billion) this year, with projections that it will grow to 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035, according to another Xinhua report.In 2024, the number of commercial drone companies in China surpassed 17,000, with more than 600 registering their civil unmanned aerial vehicle products in the Civil Unmanned Aircraft Product Information System, the Economic Daily reported on Monday.