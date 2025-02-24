Young paddlers making waves

(L-R) Sun Yingsha,Wang Manyu and Kuai Man of China poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2025 on February 23, 2025 in Shenzhen, China. Photo: VCG

Chinese table tennis star Wang Chu­qin on Monday celebrated his victory at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2025 in a post on Sina Weibo. "As an athlete, raising the five-star red flag is always my greatest pride. I'm very happy to have your witness. The Chinese table tennis team is always the best. See you at the next competition!"Chinese players swept all the medals at the tournament on Sunday in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. It is noteworthy that pushing past the dominance of veteran players, young talents in the Chinese national team showcased brilliance.Sports commentator Wang Dazhao told the Global Times on Monday that younger table tennis players in China are making good progress in different matches, giving fans hope for the team's future."More playing opportunities lead to more experience," Wang Dazhao said. "Many young players who are flying under the radar are actually quite talented. They just need the chance to compete in major tournaments to grow mentally and gain maturity."On Sunday, China's Wang Manyu won the championship in her first appearance at the Asian Cup. In a post-match interview, she mentioned that although her victory over veteran Sun Yingsha seemed easy if you just looked at the score, her performance exceeded her own expectations."In my previous matches against Sun, there were several instances where I was leading but things reversed. Today, no matter what the score was, I could focus on executing every tactic in front of me," she said. "I will summarize this match in time and identify the techniques and mind-set that can be applied to future games."In this tournament, 19-year-old Lin Shidong continued to deliver stable performances. In the group stage, he swept Chinese Hong Kong player Wong Chun Ting, Japan's Shinozuka Hiroto, and Saudi Arabia's Ali Alkhadrawi with a dominant 3-0 score line, securing three consecutive wins and advancing as the group leader and ultimately going on to win the bronze.Besides Lin, 19-year-old Chinese debutant Huang Youzheng defeated Japan's top player Harimoto Tomokazu 3-1. Another 19-year-old, Chen Yuanyu, triumphed 3-0 over India's Manav Vikash Thakkar.On the women's side, rising star Kuai Man, who was born in 2004, first pulled off a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over renowned Japanese player Ito Mima, and then went on to defeat Wang Yidi 4-2 in the quarterfinals. Prior to this, Kuai had never beaten either Ito or Wang in major international competitions. Now, Kuai has shown she is capable of defeating both the top players from the Chinese team and international rivals.The Chinese national team coaching staff is providing young players with opportunities to compete in the Asian Cup as part of their development plan, with a focus on building a strong team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to the General Administration of Sport of China.Through this Asian Cup, Team China has reversed the setbacks from the previous Asian Championships and the WTT Montpelier Champions. According to the Xinhua News Agency, at the 27th Table Tennis Asian Championships held in October 2024, the Chinese team recorded its worst-ever performance in the event's history. Later, at the WTT Montpelier Champions, both the Chinese men's and women's teams lost to international opponents and failed to reach the finals.Following the previous defeats, Wang Chuqin shared with the media that he felt somewhat lost regarding his future direction and attitude. He struggled to adjust his state of mind and found it difficult to regain interest, falling into a negative mind-set."For table tennis players, maintaining a strong mentality is crucial," Wang Chuqin said. "Table tennis is a sport that tests instant reactions. If you're not decisive and resolute in that crucial moment, you will be suppressed by your opponent."For Wang Chuqin, every match helps him mature and builds his confidence to face international competitions, such as the Los Angeles Olympics. Wang Chuqin noted that he tries not to let negative emotions take over and always believes that losing will only make one better."For young players, accumulating experience in major tournaments and recognizing the gap between themselves and top players is crucial for finding a direction for future improvement," Luo Le, a sports scholar at the Beijing University of Chemical Technology, told the Global Times."Players like Japan's Harimoto, who made a breakthrough at just 15, demonstrate that they also place great emphasis on developing the next generation."