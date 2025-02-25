China-Russia ties more stable, mature amid complex international landscape: Global Times editorial

China Russia Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping took a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon. During the call, President Xi reaffirmed that China-Russia relationship is neither targeted at any third party nor affected by any third party, noting "both countries have long-term development strategies and foreign policies." President Putin said that developing relations with China is a strategic choice made by Russia with a view to the long term; it is not an act of expediency, not affected by any temporary incidents, and not subject to interference by external factors. Under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, China-Russia relations are set to become more mature, resilient, and dynamic - this is a certainty and will contribute to greater stability in the world.This is the second phone call between the two heads of state this year. The Kremlin described the long conversation as warm and friendly. Regular strategic exchanges between the two leaders have become a norm, reflecting the strategic, reliable, and stable nature of China-Russia cooperation.Guided by head-of-state diplomacy, various departments of both countries are steadily advancing cooperation in multiple fields in line with the consensus reached by the two leaders. This includes commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-fascist war.Additionally, with 2025 designated as the "China Year" in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), China and Russia will maintain close communication and cooperation across vital multilateral platforms, including the SCO, further enriching and enhancing the depth of their collaboration.Many Western analyses have noted that this call coincided with the third anniversary of the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine conflict and a phase of US-Russia diplomatic detente, interpreting the call within this context. Some even speculated that China might feel uneasy about recent US-Russia interactions regarding the Ukraine crisis. However, such perspectives underestimate China-Russia relations, still viewing them through the outdated Cold War mentality without grasping the essence of the new paradigm of major country relations between China and Russia.China-Russia cooperation is open, constructive, and mutually beneficial - it does not target or exclude any country. For instance, through the synergy between China's jointly built Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), both countries have not only promoted regional economic integration but also created tangible development opportunities for countries in the cooperation. This cooperative model stands in stark contrast to the exclusive alliances and geopolitical maneuvering often seen in the West.The China-Russia relationship, with its core spirit of permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation, has successfully forged a new path.It proves that major-power relations can transcend competition and confrontation, bringing greater development opportunities to the region and the world.China is happy to see Russia and relevant parties make positive efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis, which has drawn significant international attention recently. This statement not only reflects China's constructive role in international affairs but also underscores the strategic stability of China-Russia relations, which extends beyond specific hotspot issues. China's position on the Ukraine crisis is a consistent reflection of its principle to resolving disputes peacefully. This stance complements the deep foundation of China-Russia relations, showcasing the maturity and resilience of their cooperation in the face of complex international dynamics.As two major powers with strategic resolve and independent capabilities, China and Russia have ensured that their cooperation does not target any third party, nor is it subject to external interference or coercion. This choice demonstrates remarkable strategic foresight, making China-Russia relations a refreshing force in international relations.The relationship is rooted in peace, cooperation, and mutual benefit, with both nations advocating dialogue and consultation to resolve international disputes, opposing interference in other countries' internal affairs, and respecting the right of nations to choose their own development paths. The China-Russia relationship aligns with the trend of global multipolarity and the democratization of international relations. It holds significant value for maintaining global strategic stability, promoting positive interactions among major powers, and fostering cooperation among emerging powers.From energy pipelines spanning permafrost and deserts, forming a "steel bond," to cross-border infrastructure enhancing connectivity as a "development fast lane," the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era is advancing to higher levels and broader dimensions. The two countries are strengthening collaboration in multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the BRICS mechanism, jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights of Global South nations. Their mutually beneficial cooperation is progressing steadily, and their strategic coordination remains close and effective, playing a crucial role in safeguarding their shared interests and advancing the multipolar world order.China and Russia are good neighbors and true friends. Over the past 75 years, the solid foundation of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries has become a powerful driving force, enabling them to keep moving forward without fearing any wind or rain. This cooperation, based on shared interests and common values, not only enhances the resilience of China-Russia relations but also sets an example for the international community.As President Xi stated, despite changes in the international situation, China-Russia relations will proceed with ease, which will help each other's development and revitalization, and inject stability and positive energy into international relations.