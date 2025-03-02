Chinese tech companies flock to MWC

Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025 Photo: VCG

A number of Chinese tech companies, including Huawei and ZTE, have confirmed that they will attend the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025, where they will showcase their cutting-edge innovations ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G and the Internet of Things.The active participation of Chinese companies in the annual event, set to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 3 to 6, once again underscores their openness to global collaboration and commitment to sharing development opportunities with global players in the rapidly evolving technology sector, a Chinese industry veteran said on Sunday.MWC Barcelona 2025 is set to break records, with organizers anticipating more than 101,000 visitors and more than 2,700 exhibitors from around the globe, according to catalonia.com, the official website of Catalonia Trade & Investment, a government agency of Catalonia, Spain.Many leading Chinese technology companies will be present, including Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, Alibaba Cloud, China Unicom, China Mobile and ZTE, among others, according to the official website of MWC.Huawei recently confirmed its participation in the MWC Barcelona 2025, with the company's rotating chairwoman Meng Wanzhou extending an invitation letter in February. The company said in the letter that attendees will be able to get a first-hand look at its applications that combine the strengths of 5.5G and AI among many other experiences."At MWC, Huawei will join stakeholders across all different sectors to explore how we can unlock new growth opportunities, create new business value and drive shared success in the age of All Intelligence," read the letter.China Telecom released a preview report on Sunday regarding its participation in this year's MWC. The company stated that at this year's event, it will set up five major exhibition areas covering cutting-edge fields such as AI, foundational large models and the low-altitude economy.Over 20 new technologies, products and achievements will be showcased, as China Telecom collaborates with global partners to build a new AI ecosystem, China Telecom said, adding that the company's exhibition area will feature not only a variety of drones but also sleek manned flying vehicles available for test rides and photo opportunities.Chinese telecoms firm ZTE said on its official website on Sunday that the company will present its latest solutions at MWC Barcelona 2025, covering six key themes - ultra-efficient mobile networks, all-optical world, AI-inspired value, engines of intelligence, infinite future and smart life.In partnership with industry partners, ZTE will promote the deep integration of AI and connectivity, accelerating intelligent innovation and jointly shaping a future that is highly efficient, intelligent and green, the company said.In addition to industry giants, some small and medium-sized businesses from China are also expected to attend the event with eye-catching innovations.Chinese technology company Lierda, based in Hangzhou, a leading hub for technological innovation in East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times on Sunday that it will showcase a range of cutting-edge products, including its self-developed 5G RedCap modules, at MWC Barcelona 2025.Over the past decade, 5G has redefined mobile networks with ultra-high speeds and massive bandwidth; however, challenges such as high deployment costs and limited industry adaptability remain, the company said, highlighting RedCap, also known as "Lite 5G," as a promising solution that streamlines unnecessary features and optimizes power consumption."We're excited to showcase our wireless tech at the exhibition and help businesses grow internationally with cutting-edge solutions from China," the company said.In 2024, more than 300 Chinese companies attended the event, doubling the number in 2023, and it has been described by some foreign media outlets as a place where "Chinese tech titans take center stage."While there was no official confirmation of the number of Chinese companies attending this year's event as of Sunday, Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom industry observer, told the Global Times that there is an expectation that Chinese companies would continue to make up a significant proportion of the participants.For many years, Chinese companies have been the major participants in the event, showcasing China's strength in the information and communications sector, while the event provided a vital platform for Chinese companies to engage with the world, Ma said, adding that despite various restrictions imposed by the US, Chinese companies have always remained committed to global cooperation by participating in events like the MWC.