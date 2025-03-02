‘Ne Zha 2’ premieres in Singapore, set for Southeast Asia tour

People pose for photos in front of movie posters for Ne Zha 2 in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, during a series of cultural activities related to the movie on February 12, 2025.

The highly anticipated Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 premiered in Singapore on Sunday, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. The film is set for release in multiple other Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.According to Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, all tickets for the premiere sold out within 30 minutes of release. Due to high demand, the film's distributor arranged additional screenings to accommodate more fans.Ni Peng, a PR professional based in Singapore, was among those who secured a premiere ticket, paying S$45 ($33)."The theater was almost full, with a mix of Chinese and Singaporean audiences. Many parents brought their children, and at the end of the movie, the crowd erupted in applause," he told the Global Times on Sunday.Ni praised the film's pacing, humor, and unexpected plot twists. "The animation quality was impressive, and the visuals were particularly well-done," he said. "I noticed that all the VFX studios credited in the film were from China, which is quite remarkable."Jonathan Teo, a Malaysia native based in Singapore, told the Global Times that the ticket price included several souvenirs, such as two posters, a limited-edition movie ticket, and cards, making it "highly valuable" for collectors. "I think the ticket price was totally worth it," he said."The visuals and audio, and the overall presentation completely exceeded my expectations," Teo said, adding that the film moved him to tears. He plans to watch it multiple times after its official release on Thursday in Singapore, especially in IMAX format. "I'm really looking forward to the third installment," he said.With Ne Zha 2 set to officially release in Singapore on Thursday, the film is also preparing for a broader Southeast Asian rollout. It will premiere in the Philippines on March 12, followed by Malaysia and Thailand on March 13. To better cater to local audiences, the film will include Malay and Thai subtitles in its respective markets.In Thailand, the distributor has produced Thai-language posters and added Thai annotations to the international trailer, making the film more accessible to local viewers.Sun Jiashan, an associate research fellow at the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration, told the Global Times that he believes Ne Zha 2 has strong potential in Southeast Asia, given the region's long-standing cultural ties with China."Chinese pop culture, including films, TV dramas, and variety shows, has traditionally performed well in Southeast Asia," Sun said. "As a high-quality animated film suitable for all age groups, Ne Zha 2 has already achieved significant success both domestically and internationally. Given its positive reception in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, I believe it will continue its strong performance in Southeast Asian markets."