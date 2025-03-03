Selected works of Xi Jinping on economy published

The first volume of selected works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on economy has been published and is available nationwide.



The volume brings together 74 pieces of Xi's most important and fundamental works on economic development from November 2012 to December 2024. Some of these works, which come in various forms such as speeches and instructions, are published for the first time.



It serves as an authoritative resource for Party members and the people of all ethnic groups across the nation to deeply study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, particularly Xi Jinping Thought on Economy.



Systematically summarizing the practical experience of economic development in the new era, Xi Jinping Thought on Economy has opened new horizons in the socialist political economy with Chinese characteristics.



It provides sharp intellectual tools for promoting high-quality economic development, effectively addressing major risks and challenges, and comprehensively building a modern socialist country.



Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

