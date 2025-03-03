China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the closing meeting of the 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech at the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's national political advisory body, closed the tenth session of its standing committee on Sunday in Beijing.Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.The CPPCC National Committee focused on the central tasks of the Party and the country to perform duties last year and made new progress in all its work, Wang noted.He called on the political advisory body to make contributions in 2025 to advance Chinese modernization and to achieve the objectives and tasks set in the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality.Wang also urged efforts to ensure the successful convening of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.The meeting adopted documents including the draft agenda and the schedule of the annual session, a work report of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.These documents will be submitted to the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee for review.