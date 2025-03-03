‘Blowing out others' lamps won't bring light to oneself’, Chinese FM on reported US move urging other countries to match US tariffs on China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry reiterated on Monday that there are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars, and said "blowing out others' lamp will not bring light to oneself."Lin Jian, the spokesperson, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding reports that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent encouraged Canada on Friday to follow Mexico in matching US tariffs on Chinese goods.Lin noted that all parties should abide by WTO rules and the principles of market economy, address their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation on an equal and mutually respectful basis, and jointly tackle unilateralism and trade protectionism.Global Times