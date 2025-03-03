SOURCE / ECONOMY
‘Blowing out others' lamps won't bring light to oneself’, Chinese FM on reported US move urging other countries to match US tariffs on China
By Global Times Published: Mar 03, 2025 04:59 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian


A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry reiterated on Monday that there are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars, and said "blowing out others' lamp will not bring light to oneself."

Lin Jian, the spokesperson, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding reports that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent encouraged Canada on Friday to follow Mexico in matching US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Lin noted that all parties should abide by WTO rules and the principles of market economy, address their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation on an equal and mutually respectful basis, and jointly tackle unilateralism and trade protectionism.

Global Times 

RELATED ARTICLES
China urges Canada to stop erroneous sanctions on Chinese firms: MOFCOM

In response to Canada's announcement that it had imposed sanctions on 76 foreign entities and individuals for providing ...

China will ‘definitely’ take necessary measures against bullying: MOFCOM on further response to US tariffs

China does not take the initiative to provoke trade disputes and is willing to resolve issues through dialogue ...

US tariff hikes, small value tax exemption policy change undoubtedly increase US consumers' cost: MOFCOM

Responding to media requests for comment on the US Postal Service (USPS) resuming the acceptance of packages sent ...