New quality productive forces powerful engine for high-quality development: official

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, 2025. Photo: VCG

Vigorously boosting new quality productive forces is a key priority in the consultations and proposals of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), according to Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, at a press briefing on Monday, ahead of China's 2025 two sessions, emphasizing that the development of new quality productive forces is a crucial driver of economic growth and Chinese modernization.The year 2024 saw notable progress in fostering new quality productive forces, Liu said. Advanced technologies emerged across various fields, while traditional industries such as steel and food rapidly became smarter and greener. Of the 189 "lighthouse factories" worldwide, 79 are in China, almost half of which come from these conventional sectors, highlighting a rapid shift toward innovation-driven production.New quality productive forces have gained significant public attention, as humanoid robots showcased folk dances at Spring Festival gala and drones illuminated the skies with digital fireworks. The added value of high-tech manufacturing rose by 8.9 percent, and China's share of the global industrial robot market surpassed half.These developments, Liu noted, reflect a thriving momentum that the CPPCC National Committee aims to sustain through sound policy and strategic guidance.Liu emphasized that the CPPCC National Committee has prioritized this effort in its consultations and proposals, organizing research and discussions on topics like tech commercialization, regional innovation centers, combined with research and development of innovative drugs.CPPCC National Committee has held seminars to discuss the data factor market and artificial intelligence (AI) application at great depth, analyzing the ways and institutional guarantees to promote new quality productive forces, and proposed targeted and forward-looking solutions and suggestions, which were given great attention and adopted by relevant departments, Liu said.Leading into the upcoming two sessions, multiple National People's Congress (NPC) deputies and CPPCC National Committee members have already laid out their suggestions and proposals, with new quality productive forces emerging as a focal point.CPPCC National Committee member and Professor of Economics at the University of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Huang Qunhui, wrote on Monday that the development of new quality productive forces should align with the concept of open development. He urged accelerating the growth of new quality productive forces through higher-level opening up.Huang's recommendations include creating a world-class, internationally oriented business environment that attracts global factors of production for new quality productive forces. He also called for the establishment of a modern industrial system by promoting opening-up and cooperation along global industrial and supply chains, making free trade zones a vital platform for fostering new quality productive forces through high-level openness.CPPCC National Committee members also hosted science lectures on topics such as general AI and nano technology, to inform the general public of developments in the area of technology and foster a culture of science for boosting new quality productive forces, Liu said.New quality productive forces are a powerful engine for high quality development. CPPCC National Committee will continue leveraging our own strength to help unlock stronger impetus from new quality productive forces, Liu said.Liu also stressed the importance of cultivating talents in driving technology breakthroughs, "Scientific and technological innovation relies on talent, and talent cultivation depends on education," Liu said."China has the world's largest education system, which has achieved remarkable results in supporting high-quality development through technological innovation. Our global innovation index ranking has risen to 11th place, and we have embarked on a new journey to strengthen our standing in education, science, and talent," said the spokesperson.There are more than 130 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering in the CPPCC National Committee includes, along with numerous prominent figures in higher education, scientific research, and entrepreneurship. "They are all working from their respective positions to advance education reform, promote local talent development, and boost self-reliance in science and technology," Liu said.Global Times