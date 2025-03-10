SOURCE / ECONOMY
China opposes overstretching concept of national security, says FM on US mulling ban on DeepSeek
By Global Times Published: Mar 10, 2025 04:24 PM
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In response to media report which claimed that the US is weighing a ban on Chinese Al chatbot DeepSeek from US government devices over so-called national security concerns, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Mao Ning said at the regular press conference on Monday that China has always opposed overstretching the concept of national security, and the politicization of economic, trade and technological issues. 

China will also firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Mao added.

