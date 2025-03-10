FM spokesperson responds to views holding Chinese mainland's policy toward Taiwan region becoming tougher

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

In response to a question that following Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks at the Two Sessions press conference that "the only reference to the Taiwan region in the UN is 'Taiwan, Province of China,'" some views hold that it shows the Chinese mainland's policy toward the Taiwan region is becoming tougher, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, clearly stated that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is not a country, and Taiwan is part of China. It affirmed that there is only one seat of China in the UN, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents China.Mao added that to uphold this resolution, the UN and its specialized agencies refer to the Taiwan region as "Taiwan, Province of China." The official legal opinions of the UN Office of Legal Affairs clearly state that "the United Nations considers 'Taiwan' as a province of China with no separate status," and this has been the consistent position of the UN, with records available for reference, she said.Mao said that China's stance on the Taiwan question has been consistent and clear, and China always upholds the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus. It is willing to make the utmost effort with utmost sincerity to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification.At the same time, China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, Mao added.