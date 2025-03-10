Job demand for emerging, future industries from low-altitude economy to AI grows in Feb: platform data

An engineer conducts an inspection in a data center in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on February 13, 2025. Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm DeepSeek has launched operations in the city, which provides robust computing power infrastructure to support DeepSeek's AI large model. Photo: VCG

The job demand for emerging and future industries in China expanded in February, with a surge in both the numbers of job seekers and job postings, according to data sent to the Global Times by domestic recruitment platform zhaopin.com on Monday, in another strong sign of China's rising technological industry.The growth rate for job postings for drone engineers was 39.9 percent, while that for drone assembly and testing positions was‌ 64.5 percent‌. The number of applicants for drone engineers surged by 287.3 percent year-on-year, while the figure for drone assembly and testing roles increased by 271.9 percent. The average monthly salary for drone engineers reached 17, 678 yuan ($2,443.65).The recruitment demand for robotics algorithm engineers grew by 41.4 percent year-on-year with an average salary of 25,786 yuan, while the demand for robotics debugging engineers increased by 57.5 percent. The number of job seekers eyeing roles as robotics algorithm engineers grew by 204.7 percent year-on-year, while the number of applicants for robotics debugging engineers increased by 245 percent year-on-year, the data showed.As for other representative industries, the recruitment demand of telecom network engineers increased by 279 percent year-on-year, and the number of applicants increased at a rate of 563.4 percent. The number of new positions targeting pharmaceutical engineers increased by 38.9 percent, according to zhaopin.com.Regarding artificial intelligence (AI), job openings for algorithm engineers increased by 46.8 percent, while the figure for positions related to machine learning grew by 40.1 percent, the data showed.The hot job market in the high-tech industries comes as China continues to promote innovation-driven, high-quality development.The Government Work Report for 2025 proposed to advance integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries, carry out demonstration initiatives on the large-scale application of new technologies, products and scenarios, and promote the safe and sound development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy and other emerging industries.The report also noted that the country will establish a mechanism to increase funding for industries of the future and foster industries such as biomanufacturing, quantum technology, embodied AI and 6G technology.One of China's major advantages in promoting emerging sectors such as AI is its sufficient talent pool, as a large number of professionals in the AI field have been cultivated with the education system placing greater emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.Taking AI for instance, Wang outlined major advantages for the country to advance emerging industries from policy support to its diversified economic structure. He noted that the implementation of a series of targeted policies has provided a favorable environment for the AI industry to evolve, while the diversified economic structure offers a wide range of application scenarios for landing AI technologies, such as smart cities, intelligent manufacturing and healthcare.Global Times