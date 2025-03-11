Why ‘the world is watching’ China’s two sessions?: Global Times editorial

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), holds its closing meeting on March 10, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) conclude on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to draw a close to this year's two sessions. This year's sessions featured numerous highlights, including confidence-boosting goals and tasks, meticulous attention to people's livelihoods, pragmatic and efficient discussions, and a grand vision for major-country diplomacy. Not only are Chinese citizens closely following this grand event, but the world is also paying keen attention to it, including China's democratic practices, developmental changes, and how China will interact with the global community in the future.This year's two sessions have attracted over 3,000 domestic and international journalists, marking an increase in media attention. Numerous mainstream international media outlets have prominently featured related reports on their home pages or dedicated special sections, providing in-depth coverage through live broadcasts and on-site reporting. Commenting on this phenomenon, a German scholar said, "the world is watching" this year's two sessions. Aaron Costello, head of Asia at Cambridge Associates, said China's two sessions have "delivered a pro-growth message here at the National People's Congress, in line with expectations," according to a report by CNBC. Singapore's Straits Times reported that consulting firm professionals said of China's various financing measures announced for tech and innovation. "It's clearly a forceful and sizeable push" that "injects confidence into the market." The Tehran Times reported on the closing of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC under the headline "China's unity shines."Why do China's two sessions attract such global attention? This is closely related to the global significance of China's economic and social development. On one hand, the 5 percent economic growth target, steadfast promotion of green development, principles of "building friendship with neighboring countries," and "openness and inclusiveness" align with the world's expectations of China; these initiatives themselves signify confidence and momentum. On the other hand, the two sessions are a concentrated embodiment of China's democratic and governance practices. The rapid economic development and long-term social stability China has maintained in recent years lead the world to hope to observe and understand the sources of China's "certainty" through these sessions.At this year's two sessions, technology and livelihoods emerged as key topics. Daily active users of China's homegrown AI model DeepSeek surpassed 30 million, elderly care robots are moving from concept to reality, and the low-altitude economy is soaring into a trillion-yuan market. While the world witnesses China's technological progress improving lives, it also sees new opportunities for collaboration. For example, in the rapidly advancing high-tech and green sectors, China has attracted significant investments from countries like Germany and Singapore. This not only drives China's technological progress and environmental improvement but also provides these countries with new markets and collaboration opportunities. According to Bloomberg's calculations based on the latest IMF forecasts, China will be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, with its 22 percent share bigger than that of all G7 countries combined.Many foreign media outlets have noted that this year's two sessions have further clarified the task of expanding high-level opening-up, including fully removing foreign investment restrictions in manufacturing and easing market access in sectors like telecommunications and healthcare. These deployments will soon be implemented in an orderly manner at the policy level. This not only reflects China's strategic commitment to high-quality development but also provides a new key driving force for the recovery and growth of the global economy.The consumption upgrade needs and industrial transformation potential of China's 1.4 billion people offer vast opportunities for global goods, technologies, and services. Opening-up and cooperation in fields like AI, green energy, and digital economy will accelerate the global tech revolution, while China's experience in international cooperation on climate change, public health, and other areas contributes Eastern wisdom to the improvement of the global governance system.The world is focused on China's two sessions, which also serve as a collective reflection on "how to achieve good governance." By 12:00 pm on March 8, the third session of the 14th National People's Congress had received 269 proposals, with notable improvements in their quality.The two sessions are a significant event in Chinese people's political life, bringing together nearly 3,000 NPC deputies and over 2,100 CPPCC members from all corners of the country and all walks of life. Their proposals reflect the wisdom and hopes of over 1.4 billion people. The starting point is specific and clear - aimed at solving everyday issues on the path to a better life for the people. For the world, this is also a resonance of shared human values.China's development is inseparable from the world, and the world's prosperity needs China. 2025 marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and the year of strategic planning for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). This year's two sessions serve as a key point in shaping China's future development and a critical window for the world to gain insights into China's policies and opportunities. For the international community, working together and sharing the benefits of China's development will lead to a more hopeful future.