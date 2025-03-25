Multinationals’ wider participation in CDF casts ‘a vote of confidence’ in China’s economic development prospects: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked to comment on the China Development Forum (CDF) 2025, which attracted many politicians and heads of multinational companies to attend, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China will remain committed to high-quality development and high-level opening-up, and welcome enterprises from all countries to seize opportunities, invest in China, plan for the future, jointly promote global economic stability and growth, resist unilateralism and protectionism, and achieve greater development through mutual benefit.This year's CDF attracted more than 750 foreign representatives. The participating multinational companies come from a wider range of countries, with more first-time participants and a more comprehensive coverage of industry categories. This indicates that foreign enterprises continue to be optimistic about China and to invest more in China, and they cast "a vote of confidence" in China's economic development prospects, Guo said at a regular press briefing.The forum was held in Beijing from Sunday to Monday, with the theme of "Unleashing Development Momentum for Stable Growth of Global Economy." Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony of the event and delivered a keynote speech, Guo noted.During his speech, Li pointed out that around this year's Spring Festival, the Chinese economy has seen a surge of phenomenal highlights, with new growth drivers gaining strength across various sectors, which will inject sustained and robust momentum into the economy.China has set its full-year growth target at around 5 percent for 2025. Li said the decision reflects both China's profound understanding of its fundamental economic conditions and strong confidence in its governance capacity and future development potential, and pledged efforts to strengthen policy support while stimulating market forces in order to achieve the target.This conveyed China's confidence and determination to promote sustained and positive economic development and demonstrated China's efforts to be a stabilizing and certain force in global peace and development, according to Guo.Global Times