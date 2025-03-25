No future for China and US in decoupling and breaking industry chains, said China's Commerce Minister when meeting with Boeing Global president

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (right) meets with Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global in Beijing on March 25, 2025. Photo: Screenshot of Ministry of Commerce
China and the US have no future in decoupling and breaking the industry chains, and it is in the fundamental interests of both sides to carry out mutually beneficial and win-win economic and trade cooperation, said Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Tuesday.
Wang made the remarks when meeting with Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global, in Beijing.
It is hoped that Boeing will play a positive role and continue to maintain the stability and health of the global aviation industry ecosystem, while contributing to the development of China-US economic and trade relations, Wang said, according to the official website of the Ministry of Commerce.
Nelson said that the aviation industry is highly globalized, with production and supply chains deeply integrated. Boeing will continue to fulfill its commitment to the Chinese market, increase investment in China and help develop China's air transport market.
Enterprise development requires a predictable and stable environment. The US and China have their own strengths and are interdependent. Carrying out mutually beneficial cooperation is in line with the expectations of enterprises on both sides. Boeing is willing to continue to play a constructive role in the healthy and stable development of US-China relations, Nelson said.
The meeting came on the heels of the China Development Forum 2025, which attracted more than 750 foreign representatives, including 118 official representatives and 86 business representatives.
Wang also said that China will unswervingly expand high-level opening-up and continuously optimize the business environment.
"We hope that Boeing will seize the opportunity, deepen cooperation with China's aviation industry, ensure safety and quality, and provide more high-quality products and services to Chinese companies and consumers," Wang said.
In a Commercial Market Outlook released by Boeing in August 2024, it said China will more than double its commercial airplane fleet by 2043 as its aviation industry expands and modernizes to meet growing demand for passenger and cargo air services, Boeing said, highlighting that the recovery of the Chinese economy is the driving force behind it.
Boeing China President Alvin Liu said in June 2024 that Boeing had resumed the delivery of its new aircraft to China
, including the 737MAX and 787 Dreamliner. He said Boeing always regards the Chinese market as a top priority and highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in low-altitude logistics, according to Shenzhen TV.
Global Times