US blacklists dozens of Chinese entities as expert says move highlights Washington’s anxiety over China’s tech rise

The US reportedly on Tuesday escalated its crackdown on Chinese tech firms by placing dozens of Chinese entities on an export blacklist, in a bid to restrict China's ability to acquire and develop high-performance and exascale computing capabilities, as well as quantum technologies. A Chinese expert said on Wednesday that the US' latest move reflects its anxiety and lack of confidence over the rapid development of China's tech field, while stressing that US' move is doomed to fail to restrict China's technological advance.The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added 80 entities to the Entity List from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Iran, and others for activities it claimed to be contrary to US national security and foreign policy, according to a release from the department.Six subsidiaries of Inspur Group, a Chinese leading cloud computing and big data service provider, were among the entities added to the export restriction list, the release from the BIS showed on Tuesday.The BIS claimed that these entities "acquire or attempt to acquire US-origin items in support of supercomputer projects for the Chinese government and/or military."Among other companies and institutes included in the US' blacklist are Chinese server manufacturer Nettrix Information Industry Co, high-tech firm Suma Technology Co, and electronic products designer and manufacturer Suma-USI Electronics, according to the BIS.Other companies were added to the list for claimed "acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of advancing China's quantum technology capabilities," or "selling products to Chinese companies who supply Entity List parties," according to the BIS."The latest US move marks an escalation of its long-running effort to contain China's technological rise. It reflects the US' anxiety over China's rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) large language models, quantum computing, and other technologies," Bao Jianyun, director of the Center for International Political Economy Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Since trade tensions between China and the US in 2018, the US Department of Commerce has frequently revised its export control lists, restricting the export of products and technologies containing specific US technologies to China in order to contain China's technological rise.However, further US crackdowns are unlikely to succeed, Bao said. "China's technological breakthroughs are the result of the country's institutional advantages, talent pool, and decades of basic research. The US' disruptions will not hinder the rapid development momentum of China's tech field in the long run," he said."Technological progress benefits global economic and social development, while US protectionism disrupts markets and undermines international growth," Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times.Zhou emphasized that there are multiple paths to tech innovations, and that the US' restrictions will not change the general trend of technological advancements. "Protectionism does no good to all parties, and technological development should be market-driven," he said.The Chinese side has repeatedly reiterated its stance on US' unreasonable crackdown. "The US keeps overstretching the concept of national security, politicizing and weaponizing trade and tech issues, and using sanctions as a go-to tool. This seriously violates the legitimate rights and interests of companies from countries around the world, including China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on January 16.Guo stressed that no sanction or suppression will stop China's development and progress, and no bullying or coercion will weaken China's resolve in boosting its own strengths.