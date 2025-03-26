CCPIT reiterates China’s commitment to high-level opening-up in talks with multinational CEOs

CCPIT photo:VCG

China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Chairman Ren Hongbin met representatives from several well-known multinational companies and organizations in Beijing, including Apple, Walmart, Corning, Cargill, Qualcomm, and Mercedes-Benz, from March 23 to 25, the CCPIT said on Wednesday.Ren reiterated China's commitment to high-level opening-up and welcomed multinational companies to deepen their cooperation in China, according to a CCPIT statement.The discussions covered various topics, including enhancing exchanges between China and US business communities, supporting the development of foreign businesses in China, and strengthening cooperation in the industrial and supply chains.Ren also invited these foreign companies to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo to be held in Beijing from July 16 to 20 this year, to jointly maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, according to the CCPIT.These meetings demonstrate China's open stance on foreign investment, contrasting with the protectionist policies of some other countries, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Zhou noted that CCPIT's engagement with US and other companies showcases China's open, transparent, inclusive, non-discriminatory, and rules-based business environment. "It does not target any specific country or enterprise, and it is committed to creating a fair and stable environment for all foreign investors," Zhou said.Zhou further pointed out that companies from various countries should also jointly work toward a balanced, fair approach to trade and supply chain management. He noted that while multinationals face challenges from protectionist policies, they should avoid shifting costs to suppliers in ways that undermine long-term cooperation and trust.China has been continuously intensifying its efforts to expand opening-up and create a welcoming business environment for foreign investment. Among the latest efforts, China's State Council unveiled last month an action plan aimed at attracting foreign investment, which outlined steps including removing some restrictions on domestic loans for foreign-invested enterprises and encouraging foreign equity investment in China.