Chinese vice premier holds video call with US trade representative, raises serious concerns over US tariffs, Section 301 probe

Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is also Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, held a video call with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday at the latter's request, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on key bilateral economic and trade issues, in line with the important consensus reached during the January 17 phone call between the two heads of state.



The Chinese side voiced serious concerns over the US decision of imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods under the pretext of the fentanyl issue, as well as the Section 301 investigation, and the proposed implementation of so-called "reciprocal" tariffs.



Both sides believed that maintaining stable China-US economic and trade relations serves the interests of both countries, and agreed to continue to maintain communication on issues of mutual concern, according to Xinhua.



Global Times

