Students from various ethnic groups, such as Miao, Yao, Dong, Zhuang and Han, participate in the Miao ethnic drum-pulling competition at a primary school in the Rongshui Miao autonomous county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 26, 2025. The event was held to celebrate the upcoming Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on March 31 this year. Photo: IC