Robots take center stage as service staff at 2025 ZGC Forum preview

The 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Photo: VCG

The 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) held a media preview on Wednesday, featuring eye-catching exhibits in frontier fields such as intelligent technology, with robots taking center stage as service staff, highlighting China's rapid progress in technological innovation.The Global Times visited several tech companies at the event, where several of China's "star robots" like Unitree Robotics' robot dogs drew strong interest from attendees. Most notably, many robots actively took part in providing on-site services as event staff.Bionic robots are making a debut appearance as "volunteers," Xu Ruohua, a representative of the ZGC Forum organizing team, told the Global Times on Wednesday."This year's exhibition showcases two bionic robots with enhanced micro-expressions and more lifelike interactive movements," Xu said, adding that a diverse array of robots appeared at the event, performing tasks such as tour guiding, information assistance, and material distribution, enhancing attendees' intelligent and interactive experience throughout the forum."Star robots," including those capable of performing yangge dances and stunts, were also on display at the event on Wednesday. Nearly all well-known domestic models, including Unitree Robotics' robot dogs, made appearances, making the exhibition a concentrated showcase of cutting-edge robotics innovation.The global rise of Chinese robotics is not a sudden occurrence, but the result of more than a decade of sustained industrial development and talent accumulation, Leng Xiaokun, chairman of Shenzhen-based Leju Robotics, told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that its current popularity has evolved into a standout phenomenon in the global tech landscape."This is a result of full-chain collaboration," Leng said. "What we're witnessing is not merely a breakthrough by humanoid robot manufacturers, but a broader surge powered by the strength of China's entire manufacturing supply chain and its deepening integration with artificial intelligence."China's leading tech hubs are stepping up efforts to promote innovation, forming a strong engine driving China's emergence as a global technology powerhouse.Beijing ranks among the fastest-growing cities in China in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) development and market demand, with more than 100 large-scale AI models officially registered, China Media Group reported on Wednesday.