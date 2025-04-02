China pledges to promote global green transition amid suppression of green technology by some countries: FM

A view of a wind farm in Bijie, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 27, 2025 Photo: VCG

China will continue to work with all parties to boost green development and make positive contributions despite some countries' suppression of green technologies.The remarks were made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday, when commenting on China's contributions to global renewable energy power sector.Guo said that China's pursuit of a green and low-carbon development path is an intrinsic requirement for promoting high-quality economic development and it also injects momentum to the global response to climate change and the advancement of sustainable development.In 2024, four out of every 10 kilowatt-hours of electricity generated in China came from clean energy. As the world's largest exporter of clean technologies, China has created 46 percent of the jobs in the global renewable energy sector, said Guo.According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the average cost per kilowatt-hour of electricity for global wind power projects has decreased by more than 60 percent over the past decade, and for photovoltaic power projects, it has decreased by more than 80 percent. Much of this progress is attributed to China's contributions, Guo stated.In China's sustainable development cooperation with neighboring countries, the green transition and blue contributions are particularly noteworthy, Guo said. For instance, China has engaged in clean energy cooperation with Vietnam and Thailand and has signed blue economy cooperation documents with countries such as Indonesia, aiming to build a clean and beautiful world with a shared responsibility of all countries, he noted.Meanwhile, some countries are unreasonably suppressing China's green industry development, which not only hinders themselves but also raises costs for the international community, especially developing countries, to access renewable energy technologies and obstructing the global green and low-carbon development, Guo noted.China will continue to work with all parties to empower development with green initiatives and support cooperation with blue economy efforts, said Guo, noting that China also calls on all parties to create favorable conditions for international green cooperation and make positive contributions.Global Times