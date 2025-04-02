CHINA / MILITARY
PLA Eastern Theater Command wraps up joint drills around Taiwan island
By Global Times Published: Apr 02, 2025 07:29 PM
Screenshot from Eastern Theater Command's official weibo

Screenshot from Eastern Theater Command's official weibo

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command has completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises carried out from Tuesday to Wednesday, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exercises tested the troop’ integrated joint operations capabilities, Shi said, noting the troops of the theater command remain on high alert at all times, and will continue to strengthen combat readiness with intensive training, resolutely thwarting any separatist activities seeking “Taiwan independence.” 

On Tuesday, Shi announced the PLA Eastern Theater Command started to conduct joint exercises, organizing its army, navy, air and rocket forces to close in on the Taiwan island from multiple directions. These drills mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade on key areas and sea lanes so as to test joint operations capabilities of its troops. 
It is a stern warning and forceful deterrence against “Taiwan Independence” separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity, Shi said.  

