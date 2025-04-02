China, Norway pledge deeper green cooperation, oppose protectionism at 21st economic meeting

Norwegian seafood is presented at the national pavilion of Norway at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 6, 2024. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji co-chaired the 21st China-Norway Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation with State Secretary of Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad in Oslo on Wednesday. Both sides pledged to deepen green cooperation, oppose protectionism, and strengthen ties in electric vehicles (EVs), maritime industries and the winter economy.Ling noted that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Norway economic and trade relations have maintained strong momentum in recent years, with deepening cooperation in sectors such as new energy, agricultural and food products, and offshore engineering equipment.During a recent meeting with representatives of the international business community, China's top leader reaffirmed that "China's door will only open wider. The policy of welcoming foreign investment has not changed and will not change." China welcomes Norwegian enterprises to expand their investment in the country and deepen practical cooperation in the field of green transition, Ling said.China stands ready to work with Norway to elevate the quality and efficiency of bilateral economic and trade relations, and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system, while firmly opposing protectionism and unilateralism in the form of tariff barriers, according to Ling.Syrstad said the Norwegian government values its economic ties with China and welcomes Chinese investment. She encouraged Norwegian companies in agriculture, shipping, and maritime industries to explore the Chinese market through the China International Import Expo, and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in NEVs, the ice and snow economy, and ocean-related sectors.Norway and China share common interests and a consistent position in upholding free trade and the rules of the WTO, and Norway is committed to being a long-term and reliable partner of China, Syrstad said.Global Times