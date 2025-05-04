China’s Defense Ministry rebukes Japan’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks over Diaoyu Dao; Foreign Ministry lodges solemn representations

Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said on Sunday that the Japanese side's relevant remarks "confuse right and wrong and are irresponsible," in responding to a question about the Japanese Ministry of Defense's claim that a Chinese helicopter violated its "airspace" after the China Coast Guard (CCG) deployed a shipborne helicopter to expel Japanese aircraft illegally entering China's airspace over Diaoyu Dao.



"Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islets are China's inherent territory. The Japanese civilian aircraft illegally entered the airspace of China's Diaoyu Dao, seriously infringing China's territorial sovereignty. The Chinese Coast Guard took necessary control measures to warn and expel it, which is completely legitimate and legal," the spokesperson said.



Zhang also urged Japan to strictly restrain the activities of its citizens, stop provocative actions that complicate the situation in the air and sea areas of the Diaoyu Islands, and avoid bringing about unstable and unsafe factors that affect the overall development of China-Japan relations. China will continue to take effective measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson vowed.



Also on Sunday, Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Asian Affairs Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, lodged solemn representations to Yokochi Akira, chief minister of the Embassy of Japan in China, regarding Japanese right-wing elements intruding into China's territorial airspace over Diaoyu Dao by piloting a civilian aircraft.



Liu urged Japan to immediately halt all illegal and provocative actions and to take concrete steps to prevent similar incidents. He emphasized that China will resolutely safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.



The CCG said on Saturday that while its vessels were conducting a routine patrol in the waters surrounding Diaoyu Dao in accordance with the law, a Japanese civilian aircraft illegally entered China's airspace over Diaoyu Dao at 11:19 am and exited at 11:24 am. In response, the CCG promptly implemented necessary control measures and dispatched a shipborne helicopter to issue a warning and drive it away, CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement.



