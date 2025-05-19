Chinese FM urges US to adopt responsible policies to maintain stability of intl financial system after Moody’s cuts US sovereign credit rating

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs



In response to media inquiry that whether China, as one of the largest holders of US Treasury bonds, is concerned about the Moody's downgrade of US′ sovereign credit rating as Moody's Ratings announced on May 16 that it had downgraded the US sovereign credit rating from the highest level of Aaa to Aa1 and it also issued a warning regarding the increasing US government debt, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday that China has taken note of the relevant reports. The US should adopt responsible policies and measures to maintain the stability of the international economic and financial system and to safeguard the interests of investors.



Global Times