Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization, decided on Monday not to include in its agenda a proposal on Taiwan's participation as an observer, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Following the decision, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday, saying that this marks the ninth consecutive year that the WHA has rejected such Taiwan-related proposals.China's position on China's Taiwan region's participation in international organizations, including activities of the World Health Organization (WHO), has been consistent and clear: it must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle. This is a fundamental principle affirmed by both United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1. Without the Central Government's consent, China's Taiwan region has no basis, reason, or right to participate in the WHA.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan persist in a separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," thereby erasing the political foundation for Taiwan region's participation in the WHA, said the spokesperson.The Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. Under the one-China principle, proper arrangements have been made for the Taiwan region to participate in global health affairs. Medical and health experts from Taiwan region are allowed to take part in WHO technical meetings, said the spokesperson.The spokesperson noted that over the past year, a total of 11 batches involving 12 individuals from the Taiwan region applied to attend WHO technical activities — all of which were approved by the central government. Under the framework of the International Health Regulations, the Taiwan region maintains smooth and effective communication with the WHO and various countries, including timely access to information on public health emergencies and the ability to report to the WHO as needed.This fully demonstrates the central government's sincerity in addressing health concerns in Taiwan and shows that channels for Taiwan's participation in WHO technical cooperation are open and sufficient. Claims of a "gap" in the global disease prevention system are purely political fabrications, said the spokesperson.For some time, the DPP authorities and a few countries have openly tried to reverse history by deliberately distorting and challenging UNGA Resolution 2758 in an attempt to undermine the one-China principle. This not only challenges China's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also international justice, broad consensus, and the post-World War II international order, said the spokesperson.China's opposition to Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA has received broad understanding and support from the international community. The vast majority of countries have reaffirmed their adherence to UNGA Resolution 2758, expressed firm support for the one-China principle, and opposed Taiwan's participation in the WHA — many doing so through official letters to the WHO Director-General, according to the spokesperson.This fully demonstrates that upholding the one-China principle aligns with the will of the people, the trend of the times, and the essence of justice. The international community's commitment to the one-China principle is unassailable and cannot be shaken. No matter what the DPP authorities say or do, they cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China and that Taiwan is part of China. Nor can they stop the historical trend of China's inevitable and eventual reunification. "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, and any attempt to pursue it is doomed to fail, said the spokesperson.