PLA Navy unveils third 10,000-ton-class hospital ship

China's third domestically designed and built 10,000-ton-class oceangoing hospital ship Auspicious Ark. Photo: Screenshot from China Bugle, an official media account affiliated with the PLA news media center

China's domestically built 10,000-ton-class hospital ship, the Auspicious Ark, conducted a multi-element, full-process medical rescue drill in a certain area of the Yellow Sea recently, the official Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) media reported on Monday. An expert told the Global Times that this indicates the new ship has been commissioned into the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command, completing the strategic deployment of hospital ships across the PLA's Eastern, Southern and Northern theater commands.During the drill, medical personnel swiftly activated various treatment protocols based on different simulated "injuries," rapidly preparing for surgeries. The medical holding team monitored the vital signs of the "wounded," ready to respond to emergencies. Damage control drills were also conducted simultaneously, with crew members executing a series of coordinated actions smoothly, China Bugle, an official media account affiliated with the PLA news media center, said in a report posted on its WeChat account.The entire drill proceeded in an orderly manner, with seamless cooperation between the ship's crew and medical staff to flexibly handle various contingencies. The exercise tested and enhanced the ship's overall operational readiness, honing the crew's capability to perform diverse medical rescue missions, according to the report.Two oceangoing hospital ships have already been in service with the PLA Navy.The Peace Ark hospital ship, China's first domestically designed and built standardized oceangoing hospital vessel, was commissioned in December 2008 with the hull number 866. With a displacement of 14, 300 tons, it features five major medical zones: casualty transfer, triage, outpatient, inpatient and evacuation, covering a total area of 4,000 square meters, reported the Xinhua News Agency.The Silkroad Ark is China's second domestically designed and built standardized oceangoing hospital ship. Compared to the Peace Ark, it has a larger full-load displacement, longer endurance, and more advanced medical equipment. In July 2024, the Silkroad Ark conducted medical and other services in waters off the Xisha and Nansha Islands and along the southern coastal areas of China, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.The newly unveiled Auspicious Ark is China's third domestically designed and built 10,000-ton-class oceangoing hospital ship and currently the nation's newest and most advanced vessel of its kind, according to China Bugle.The new ship is equipped with cutting-edge medical and health support facilities and a team of experienced medical professionals, including two Class 1,000 clean operating rooms and six Class 10,000 clean operating rooms. During wartime, it can provide early stage treatment and specialized care for the wounded at sea, said China Bugle.Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Monday that the medical rescue drill conducted by the new ship signified its formal commissioning into the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command.Zhang further said the commissioning of the new ship marks the completion of strategic hospital ship deployments across China's Eastern, Southern, and Northern theater commands. These three 10,000-ton-class hospital ships boast high technological sophistication, comprehensive functionality, and advanced hardware facilities equivalent to Grade 3A (the highest grade in China) hospital.Regarding the role and significance of hospital ships, Zhang said that during peacetime, they provide robust medical support to fleet formations and island-based troops, serving as a strong backbone for the navy's maritime defense. Additionally, they can be deployed overseas to undertake international humanitarian missions. "Especially during natural disasters or medical emergencies, hospital ships can rapidly respond to conduct international humanitarian medical relief," Zhang said.China Bugle said the new ship demonstrates exceptional capabilities in field surgery, efficiently handling mass casualties from blast injuries, burns, and other complex trauma.Zhang said this as another critical function: during wartime, the ships provide timely early stage and specialized treatment, saving lives, reducing combat losses, and thereby sustaining naval operational capabilities while enhancing overall combat effectiveness.Zhang said the PLA Navy's three hospital ships reflect comprehensive strategic considerations."First, as vital platforms for maritime medical care, they represent a key indicator of the navy's modernized medical support capabilities. Their commissioning significantly elevates the overall standard of naval healthcare services. Second, during peacetime, they can rapidly enhance emergency treatment and medical assistance capacities, playing pivotal roles in maritime incidents and humanitarian missions," Zhang said.Since its commissioning in 2008, the Peace Ark has completed 10 "Mission Harmony" tours, providing medical services to over 370,000 people worldwide and earning international acclaim."While many nations operate naval hospital ships, few contribute to global welfare during peacetime as consistently as China's," Zhang said. "With the growing fleet of naval hospital ships, we are confident in delivering more high-quality public security services."