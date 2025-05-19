Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang

Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the city of Luoyang in central China's Henan Province.During the visit, Xi toured the Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd., the White Horse Temple, and the Longmen Grottoes.He learned about local efforts to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, enhance the protection and utilization of historical and cultural heritage, and promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism sector.