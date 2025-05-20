Shanghai Disneyland breaks ground on new themed land featuring Spider-Man

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows lanterns in the shape of the head of Mickey at Shanghai Disney Resort of east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shanghai Disney Resort on Monday broke ground on a new Spider-Man-themed land, a major expansion that represents a rising global investment interest in China's theme park sector.Located adjacent to Zootopia, the new land will include the park's first major Marvel-themed attraction -- a high-energy thrill coaster-ride featuring Spider-Man, one of the most popular Marvel superheroes, according to the company.Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes over 14 million visitors annually. The new themed land will be the ninth at Shanghai Disneyland and the third major expansion of the park since opening in 2016, following the addition of a Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land in April 2018 and Zootopia in December 2023."Guests will be surrounded by Spider-Man and friends with shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story," according to a Shanghai Disney Resort press release.The resort's current expansion projects also include a third Disney-themed hotel, according to the company.The latest updates were announced on Monday to celebrate China Tourism Day, the company said.China's theme park sector is becoming a key field for global investment, driven by its huge population, rising disposal incomes and the integration of culture and tourism.Following the success of Shanghai Disney Resort and Universal Beijing Resort, more global brands are seeking to build amusement parks in Shanghai to cash in on the increasing demand in China, particularly from young people and families, for joyful and immersive travel experiences.LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, the largest LEGOLAND in the world, will officially open on July 5. Warner Bros has partnered with Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., China's major travel and hospitality conglomerate, to build a Making of Harry Potter studio tour at Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park. An outdoor Peppa Pig theme park is also in the pipeline.The Chinese government pledges to accelerate landmark investment projects and step up efforts to foster new forms of cultural business and vigorously develop the tourism industry, according to the 2025 Government Work Report.